Shildt is not going to 'over-react' to Reyes' ineffective showing in 9-6 loss

JUPITER, Fla. — Cardinals righthander Alex Reyes, who warmed up multiple times before finally entering the game, retired only one of five Washington Nationals hitters he faced in the fourth inning in Tuesday's 9-6 exhibition loss.
Reyes, who had pitched only 67 1/3 professional innings in the past three seasons because of Tommy John surgery and other injuries, walked two and allowed two hits and two runs while throwing 24 pitches, only 12 strikes. The only out he recorded was on a strikeout of minor leaguer Randy Read.
Reyes, who caught the attention of the baseball world with a sensational second half of the 2016 season, last pitched in the majors for the Cardinals when he was a reliever at the start of the 2019 season before being sent out and then getting hurt.
Manager Mike Shildt thought Reyes threw several "filthy" changeups but had trouble locating his fastball. "He just couldn't control counts, couldn't get into rhythm," Shildt said.
"He'll be better next time. I'm confident of that. I'm not going to over-react to today at all."
Another Cardinals reliever rebounding from injury, Brett Cecil, was similarly ineffective, needing 29 pitches to escape the sixth, in which he, too, gave up two walks and two runs. Cecil didn’t pitch at all last season, which he spent recovering from carpal tunnel syndrome.
Cecil was "feeling for it," said Shildt. "He didn't get into any real rhythm. Better as he went. But, he just wasn't able to command the baseball."
DeJong, Munoz total 6 RBIs
Paul DeJong, who had struck out in his first two spring at-bats, knocked in four runs in his next two plate appearances.
After hitting a sacrifice fly to score Kolten Wong with a run in the first, the Cardinals shortstop rapped a three-run homer in the third off Washington reliever Hunter Strickland to give the Cardinals a 4-3 lead after three innings. His replacement, Yairo Munoz, then hit a two-run homer in his first at-bat in the fifth to give the Cardinals another lead at 6-5.
Lefthander Austin Gomber threw 30 strikes out of 40 pitches as the Cardinals’ starter, allowing one run. Reliever Seth Elledge was touched for a two-run homer by the Nationals’ Juan Soto in the third.
Reyes takes 'filthy' stuff to mound
The Cardinals will be presented a stark reminder of last October when they encounter the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals and righthander Anibal Sanchez in Tuesday’s exhibition game.
It was Sanchez, the Nationals’ fourth starter, who no-hit the Cardinals for 7 1/3 innings in the first game of the National League Championship Series as the Nationals blanked the Cardinals 2-0 en route to a four-game sweep.
Lefthander Austin Gomber, who missed most of last season with a biceps issue at Memphis, will be the Cardinals’ starter, followed by Alex Reyes, who also missed much of last year with assorted injuries after bent down early in the season with control problems he experienced as a reliever.
Most eyes here will be on Reyes Tuesday and manager Mike Shildt said before the game that expectations might have been too high last year.
Shildt said, “If you’re not able to get on that mound and get those touches and the opportunity to pitch for two years in a young career, I think the expectations for that command to be there are a little unusual.
"Somewhat lesson learned, to some degree,” said Shildt.
“But now. . . the expectations are going to be a little more real.”
Reyes has had a healthy off-season and Shildt, after seeing his work in batting practice sessions, said, “Filthy stuff."
Lefthander Brett Cecil, who missed all of last season after being afflicted with carpal tunnel syndrome, will make his second relief appearance for the Cardinals after having a hitless inning in his first outing.
A sprinkling of regulars will start for the Cardinals, including second baseman Kolten Wong, shortstop Paul DeJong and center fielder Harrison Bader. Wong will lead off, followed by switch-hitting rookie Dylan Carlson. Nolan Gorman, the Cardinals’ top pick in the 2018 draft, will be at third base.
CARDINALS’ LINEUP
1. Kolten Wong 2b
2. Dylan Carlson rf
3. Paul DeJong ss
4. Matt Wieters c
5. Harrison Bader cf
6. Rangel Ravelo dh
7. Nolan Gorman 3b
8. Austin Dean lf
9. Evan Mendoza 1b
LH Austin Gomber p
WASHINGTON LINEUP
1. Eric Thames 1b
2. Kurt Suzuki c
3. Juan Soto lf
4. Howie Kendrick dh
5. Carter Kieboom 3b
6. Michael A. Taylor cf
7. Wilmer Difo ss
8. Mac Williamson rf
9. Emilio Bonifacio 2b
RH Anibal Sanchez p