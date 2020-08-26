Rookie Carlson rallies Cardinals, ties game, 2-2, as Royals turn their bullpen

Of the many things that rookie Dylan Carlson has been able to do in his first few weeks in the majors, what has remained out of his reach is success with runners in scoring position.
Carlson, 21, entered Wednesday's game without a hit in 13 at-bats with a runner in scoring position.
His early games were dotted with bases-loaded chances, and he went zero-for-six with runners in scoring position during his first series at Wrigley Field. He erased that zero that has been following him from game to game, at-bat to at-bat in the fourth inning when his first career hit with runners in scoring position also completed the Cardinals' rally to tie the game.
Carlson stung a two-out double to left field that scored Matt Carpenter and knotted the game, 2-2.
Carlson improved to one-for-15 with runners in scoring position.
Carpenter got a run to go with two bruises he received by being hit by a pitch in each of his first two plate appearances.
The Royals took a 2-0 lead on a home run by catcher Cam Gallagher in the third inning. KC's No. 9 hitter followed a leadoff single by second baseman Nicky Lopez with his two-run homer. Those were the only runs Dakota Hudson allowed.
The Cardinals starter retired the final 10 batters he faced to get through six innings and hold the Royals to two runs on three hits and three walks. Hudson threw 83 pitches.
The Royals did not get the ball out of the infield against him in his final three innings.
The Cardinals began cutting into the Royals' lead in the third inning when Paul Goldschmidt hit a sacrifice fly to score leadoff hitter Kolten Wong. Goldschmidt hit the ball to the wall in left field for the sacrifice fly. He hit a ball to the wall in right field that was also caught. He had more than 700 feet of flight on his contact but not hits to show for it. In the seventh inning, Goldschmidt got a walk for the 11th consecutive game.
That is a new career high, and it is five shy of the Cardinals' franchise record, set by Jack Clark in 1987.
***
Carpenter rejoins lineup as Edman moves to right, Cardinals go for series vs. Royals
The Cardinals rewrote their lineup shortly before the start of Wednesday's game that brought Matt Carpenter off the bench and sent Tommy Edman out to right.
The team supported outfielder Dexter Fowler's decision to join other individual players and some teams by not playing Wednesday night to bring awareness to social injustice and the shooting of a Black man this past weekend in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was considered a late, healthy scratch from the game and already down an outfielder the Cardinals had to compensate with an infield.
Edman moved from third to right field.
That opened up a spot for Carpenter.
Here is the updated lineup:
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, RF
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. B. Miller, DH
5. DeJong, SS
6. Carpenter, 3B
7. Molina, C
8. O'Neill, LF
9. Carlson, CF
You can read more about Fowler's decision and Jack Flaherty's choice to join him here in the news story. This article will be used to update the game action from Busch Stadium.
***
Brad Miller's surge keeps him at cleanup and DH, and has Carpenter coming off bench
When asked if he liked the idea of a lefthanded bat in the cleanup spot behind righthanded-hitting Paul Goldschmidt, manager Mike Shildt widened the lens a little bit on his lineup.
"I like the balance of the whole lineup," he said.
Switch-hitters help make it possible.
Brad Miller has helped make that decision.
Miller had an RBI single Tuesday, and he was part of the deluge Monday with three hits from the No. 2 spot in the order. That has kept his bat in the lineup, and to make room for him Shildt has shifted Tommy Edman to third base. That leaves Matt Carpenter out of the lineup for the second consecutive game. Edman's start at third fortifies the infield defense with sinkerballer Dakota Hudson on the mound and ready to pitch without restrictor plates on his pitch count.
Since his grand slam at Wrigley Field, Carpenter's batting average has retreated back toward .200 and he's struck out eight times in his previous 17 at-bats.
The Cardinals continue to make decisions based on small sample sizes with only 19 games played this season. (For reference: Kansas City is halfway through its 60-game schedule.) Outfielder Tyler O'Neill had been out of the lineup for a few days as Harrison Bader rocked the extra-base hits against the Reds and Royals, and yet Wednesday, Bader steps aside in center due to a migraine and is replaced by rookie Dylan Carlson, and that makes room for O'Neill to reappear.
O'Neill is batting .154. Carpenter has a .214 average.
Some other news and notes:
• Bader experienced a migraine Tuesday night and that is the reason he was scratched from the start. He had nausea and the headache, so being aware of the symptoms the Cardinals also took precautions related to COVID-19. Bader has continued to test negative. He was given fluids at the ballpark to calm the migraine, and the Cardinals hope that he will be available to contribute later in the game.
• When news reached the clubhouse that the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds had decided not to play their game Wednesday night as a response to the shooting in Kenosha, Wis., and in solidarity with the Milwaukee Bucks who boycotted their playoff game, a Cardinals executive visited the team's clubhouse to determine if there was any related discussions at Busch. At the same time, Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward removed himself from the lineup.
John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, met with manager Mike Shildt to determine what the conversation was in the Cardinals' clubhouse. Shildt told Mozeliak -- and later repeated to the media -- that he had not heard any, or heard of any plans for the team or an individual to not play.
• Carlos Martinez will face hitters Thursday at the Springfield, Mo., camp, and he is already there, ready to begin building his pitch count for a likely appearance when the Cardinals have a doubleheader at Wrigley in more than a week.
The Cardinals are going for their second consecutive series victory on this home stand. They will host four opponents on the 11-day, 12-game stay at home. Pittsburgh visits for a doubleheader Thursday before Cleveland arrives for a weekend interleague series.
Here are the lineups:
CARDINALS
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, 3B
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. B. Miller, DH
5. DeJong, SS
6. Molina, C
7. O'Neill, LF
8. Fowler, RF
9. Carlson, CF
Starting pitcher: Dakota Hudson, RHP
ROYALS
1. Marrifield, CF
2. Dozier, RF
3. Soler, DH
4. O'Hearn, 1B
5. Franco, 3B
6. Gordon, LF
7. Mondesi, SS
8. Lopez, 2B
9. Gallagher, C
Starting pitcher: Jakob Junis, RHP
Check back throughout the evening here at STLtoday.com for news and notes and anecdotes from the ballpark. Rick Hummel is also at Busch Stadium with his fingers poised to pounce on the keyboard for the game story that will appear in Thursday's Post-Dispatch.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.