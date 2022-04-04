 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rookie Thomas will be third left-hander in Cardinals' bullpen

St. Louis Cardinals start day 2 team workouts in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals non-roster pitcher Connor Thomas fists bumps catcher Clint Coulter after throwing live batting practice on the second day of team workouts on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Cardinals spring training facility in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla.—The Cardinals’ 28-man roster appears set for Thursday’s start of the season at home with Pittsburgh. Left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas is on the list of pitchers slated to face Washington Monday here and right-hander Jake Walsh, a rookie like Thomas, was seen packing his bags to join the Memphis team in time for the start of the Class AAA club’s season on Tuesday.

Right-handed rookie Andre Pallante, who also was impressive this spring, likewise is headed to Memphis. Thomas, mostly a starter in the minors, has worked four innings this spring, allowing just one hit and netting many ground balls.

The veteran left-handed relievers on the club—Genesis Cabrera and T.J. McFarland—have been inconsistent this spring, so Thomas gives manager Oliver Marmol a third option and also another reliever who can pitch multiple innings. .

The lineup also appears set, at least batting-order wise. Dylan Carlson will hit first Monday and Tommy Edman ninth. The rest of the lineup, in order, for the game will be Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill, Nolan Arenado, Albert Pujols, Paul DeJong, Yadier Molina and Harrison Bader eighth ahead of Edman.

People are also reading…

Pujols will see his first game action at first base behind Miles Mikolas while Goldschmidt will serve as the designated hitter. The final game of the spring will be contested Tuesday morning with the Miami Marlins. Left-hander Steven Matz is in line to make that start.

Cardinals lineup

1. Dylan Carlson rf

2. Paul Goldschmidt dh

3. Tyler O’Neill lf

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Albert Pujols 1b

6. Paul DeJong ss

7. Yadier Molina c

8. Harrison Bader cf

9. Tommy Edman 2b

RH Miles Mikolas p

Catch '22: The Cardinals have a superb defense, but do they have a subpar offense?

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball beat writers and sports columnists take a look at the Cardinals' 2022 season prospects.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News