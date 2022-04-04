Rookie Thomas will be third left-hander in Cardinals' bullpen

JUPITER, Fla.—The Cardinals’ 28-man roster appears set for Thursday’s start of the season at home with Pittsburgh. Left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas is on the list of pitchers slated to face Washington Monday here and right-hander Jake Walsh, a rookie like Thomas, was seen packing his bags to join the Memphis team in time for the start of the Class AAA club’s season on Tuesday.

Right-handed rookie Andre Pallante, who also was impressive this spring, likewise is headed to Memphis. Thomas, mostly a starter in the minors, has worked four innings this spring, allowing just one hit and netting many ground balls.

The veteran left-handed relievers on the club—Genesis Cabrera and T.J. McFarland—have been inconsistent this spring, so Thomas gives manager Oliver Marmol a third option and also another reliever who can pitch multiple innings. .

The lineup also appears set, at least batting-order wise. Dylan Carlson will hit first Monday and Tommy Edman ninth. The rest of the lineup, in order, for the game will be Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill, Nolan Arenado, Albert Pujols, Paul DeJong, Yadier Molina and Harrison Bader eighth ahead of Edman.

Pujols will see his first game action at first base behind Miles Mikolas while Goldschmidt will serve as the designated hitter. The final game of the spring will be contested Tuesday morning with the Miami Marlins. Left-hander Steven Matz is in line to make that start.

Cardinals lineup

1. Dylan Carlson rf

2. Paul Goldschmidt dh

3. Tyler O’Neill lf

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Albert Pujols 1b

6. Paul DeJong ss

7. Yadier Molina c

8. Harrison Bader cf

9. Tommy Edman 2b

RH Miles Mikolas p

