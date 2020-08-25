Rosenthal saves Matheny's first win at Busch as visiting manager as Royals edge Cards 5-4

Brad Miller, who had three hits on Monday and is hitting .367, will be the designated hitter, and Tommy Edman will start at third base for the first time since July 29. Edman, at .339, has the highest career average at Busch III for any player who has had 50 or more games here. He also has reached base at least once in 18 consecutive home games.

Left fielder Tyler O’Neill, who has dipped to .154, is out of the lineup for a second day in succession.

When DHs pile up, Cards will use six starters

Carlos Martinez, rebuilding his strength after a bout with the coronavirus, has expressed his desire to start and in the time frame from Sept. 5-16, he will get that chance as the Cardinals begin a stretch of six doubleheaders in 14 days.

“That’s one of the reasons we were looking to get Carlos into the rotation,” said manager Mike Shildt. “I don’t have date but we’re going to need probably six starters for a while because the recipe for going with a bullpen game all the time is a challenge for everybody.

“Having Carlos in the rotation gets us to a six-man rotation, somewhat loosely.”

All Cardinals back from COVID