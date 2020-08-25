Rosenthal saves Matheny's first win at Busch as visiting manager as Royals edge Cards 5-4

Ryan McBroom’s two-out, run-scoring single in the eighth off Cardinals reliever John Gant gave the Kansas City Royals the lead. And slick-fielding shortstop Adalberto Mondesi’s strong relay throw to the plate cut down Paul DeJong as he tried to score the tying run in the Cardinals’ eighth Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.
Former Cardinal Trevor Rosenthal, the club’s single-season saves leader at 48 in 2015, then nailed down the 5-4 victory for Kansas City as former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny won for the first time here since being dismissed as Cardinals manager in July, 2018.
Mondesi had relayed left fielder Whit Merrifield's initial throw after Yadier Molina had doubled to the left-center-field wall with one out and DeJong was waved home by third-base coach Jose Oquendo.
O'Hearn homer brings Royals back to even
Kansas City Royals first baseman Ryan O’Hearn singled to right center and did the same to left center the first two times he faced the Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.
The third time O’Hearn came to the plate he really zeroed in, cracking a 409-foot homer to right center to tie the score at 4-4 in the sixth inning after Wainwright had been given a 4-2 lead in the third inning.
Wainwright worked seven innings before being removed after throwing 98 pitches.
Edman sparks four-run third
Tommy Edman, the player with the highest Busch Stadium III batting average of anybody who has played at least 50 games there since the stadium opened in 2006, added to his .339 pre–game average with a two-run, two-out double in the third inning as the Cardinals caught up to and then passed the Kansas City Royals in a four-run burst on Tuesday night.
A .438 hitter this season with men in scoring position, Edman delivered Dylan Carlson, who had singled, and Harrison Bader, who had walked, with both moving up on Kolten Wong’s groundout.
After Edman’s drive to right bounced over the wall, tying the game at 2-2, Paul Goldschmidt was walked for a personal-best 10th game in succession. Brad Miller then singled past diving second baseman Nicky Lopez to score Edman with the lead run. Paul DeJong grounded sharply behind third where Maikel Franco made a diving stop. But, throwing from his knees, Franco gunned the ball wide of first and Goldschmidt came home while the other runners wound up at second and third.
Former New York Mets ace Matt Harvey, the Kansas City starter, wound up in the dugout after looking good in the first two innings and was replaced by Jake Newberry, who struck out Yadier Molina.
Rare back-to-back walks by Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright led to the Royals scoring a run off him in the third after Franco had doubled in a run in the second.
Carlson preserves the lead
After the Cardinals had gone ahead 4-2, the Royals rallied for a run in the fifth on a double by Cam Gallagher, Whit Merrifield’s infield hit and a throwing error by third baseman Edman, who had come in for Merrifield's tapper.
56But Merrifield, tagging at second on Hunter Dozier’s fly to left field, was cut down on a strong throw to third by rookie Carlson as the Cardinals maintained the lead.
Wainwright start is his 320th
When Adam Wainwright (2-0) takes the mound Tuesday night against Kansas City at Busch Stadium in his final start as a 38-year-old (his next birthday is Sunday, when he will be pitching again), he will tie Bill Doak, who pitched about 100 years before him, for fourth place on the Cardinals’ career list for most starts made.
Both will have 320, ranking only behind Hall of Famer Bob Gibson (482), Bob Forsch (401) and Hall of Famer “Pop” Haines (387).
This also will be the 268th time Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina will hook up as a starting battery, which ranks seventh in big-league history, just two games behind former Montreal stars Steve Rogers and Gary Carter.
Matt Carpenter, who has been in each of the first 18 Cardinals games, will get a start off, having been nothing for eight against former National Leaguer Matt Harvey, who will start for the Royals.
Brad Miller, who had three hits on Monday and is hitting .367, will be the designated hitter, and Tommy Edman will start at third base for the first time since July 29. Edman, at .339, has the highest career average at Busch III for any player who has had 50 or more games here. He also has reached base at least once in 18 consecutive home games.
Left fielder Tyler O’Neill, who has dipped to .154, is out of the lineup for a second day in succession.
When DHs pile up, Cards will use six starters
Carlos Martinez, rebuilding his strength after a bout with the coronavirus, has expressed his desire to start and in the time frame from Sept. 5-16, he will get that chance as the Cardinals begin a stretch of six doubleheaders in 14 days.
“That’s one of the reasons we were looking to get Carlos into the rotation,” said manager Mike Shildt. “I don’t have date but we’re going to need probably six starters for a while because the recipe for going with a bullpen game all the time is a challenge for everybody.
“Having Carlos in the rotation gets us to a six-man rotation, somewhat loosely.”
All Cardinals back from COVID
Outfielders Lane Thomas and Austin Dean are ticketed for Springfield and the alternate training site. Those two were the last two players of the 10 affected by the virus to clear protocols so they could resume baseball activities. But Shildt said, “It will be some period of time” before either returns.
Reliever Kodi Whitley, impressive early in the season, had been at Springfield after his recovery but came back to St. Louis to be evaluated by the medical staff. “We’re going kind of slow with Kodi, playing catch and see how it feels," said Shlildt. "He’s working through some things right now.”
Cardinals lineup:
1. Kolten Wong 2b
2. Tommy Edman 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Brad Miller dh
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Dexter Fowler rf
8. Dylan Carlson lf
9. Harrison Bader cf
RH Adam Wainwright p
Kansas City lineup:
1. Whit Merrifield cf
2. Hunter Dozier rf
3. Jorge Soler dh
4. Ryan O’Hearn 1b
5. Maikel Franco 3b
6. Ryan McBroom lf
7. Adalberto Mondesi ss
8. Nicky Lopez 2b
9. Cam Gallagher c
RH Matt Harvey p
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.