Royals foil Cardinals' strategy with two runs in sixth, take 3-1 lead

KANSAS CITY • The Cardinals elected to pitch around Kansas City cleanup hitter Jorge Soler with runners at first and third, two outs and a tie game in the sixth inning Monday night at Kauffman Stadium. Adam Wainwright walked Soler on four pitches to load the bases but Maikel Franco bounced a single to the left of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and the two runners who scored gave the Royals a 3-1 lead over the Cardinals.
Wainwright, who had taken a 5-1 mark this year and 4-1 all-time at Kauffman into the game, was lifted in the sixth after throwing 31 pitches in the inning but Tyler Webb recorded the final out and once again on this trip, the Cardinals trailed after six innings.
In their six wins out of 10 previous games on the trip, the Cardinals had rallied to win all of them.
Carpenter, Wainwright right at home at this road stop
The Cardinals have found Kauffman Stadium a home away from home, winning 39 of 58 previous games here and their past eight since 2016. But perhaps no one enjoys it more than veterans Matt Carpenter and Adam Wainwright.
Carpenter raised his average at the “K” to an even .400 on 30 for 75 when he mashed a 439-foot homer to right center for the game’s first run in the second inning on Monday night. At that point, Carpenter had six homers against the Kansas City Royals here and 19 runs batted in for 20 games.
Wainwright, 4-1 in his career here, went through the first four innings in scoreless fashion, erasing a leadoff single in the first by Whit Merrifield with a double-play ball on Salvador Perez.
The Cardinals missed a chance to add on in the third. But after walks to Kolten Wong and Tommy Edman, Carlos Hernandez induced Paul Goldschmidt to rap into a double play and fanned Paul DeJong, who was one for his last 19.
Center fielder Dylan Carlson, meanwhile, was playing in his first game at Kauffman Stadium. But he liked the experience, too. He leaped near the top of the left-center-field wall to take an extra-base hit from Perez to end the fourth. It still was 1-0 at that point but the Royals tied the score in the fifth on a single by Maikel Franco, a double by Hunter Dozier and Alex Gordon’s infield out.
Fowler, Gallegos return
Outfielder Dexter Fowler, who had been on the injured list tending to a stomach ailment, returned to the Cardinals’ active roster and also to the lineup Monday night against the Kansas City Royals. And Giovanny Gallegos (groin ailment) returned to the roster and to the bullpen, whose last five saves have come from five different relievers, including Gallegos.
The almost daily roster juggling put outfielder Justin Williams and reliever Nabil Crismatt on option and back to St. Louis, the new site for the alternate training site where about seven or eight players will work out until the Cardinals return home on Thursday.
In another 40-man roster maneuver, reliever Roel Ramirez, who famously allowed four homers in succession last month in Chicago, was designated for assignment.
One of the few Cardinals having a good offensive season at .278 with four homers and 14 runs batted in for 68 at-bats, Fowler was in right field Monday and will continue to be for the final week of the season, pending any problems he might have. Gallegos is the staff leader in saves with four but manager Mike Shildt, citing the bullpen depth, said, "We've been managing based on availability and based on best matchups and I think we'll continue to look in that area.
"The good news is that you can match him against anybody."
Fowler, who was on the COVID portion of the injured list to guard against the medication he was taking affecting his immunity to the virus, is “on the right side of where he needs to be on this,” said president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.
“He was taking a very high of dosage when he began,” Mozeliak said. “And to be where we are today, we think it’s much more manageable and he's almost through it. I think his risk is fairly minimal.”
Fowler had both discomfort and a lessening of energy while he was playing with the ailment. Mozeliak said. “We’re playing a very unique schedule which doesn’t allow you a lot of breathing room. It just made sense during that period to go on this medication to allow himself to reset and he’s done that," said Mozeliak.
"We’re hopeful he can start where he left off.”
Shildt said, "I think we’ll evaluate him day by day. My understanding is him being back is that he’s ready to go and get after it on a daily basis. If it doesn’t look right or feel right we’ll make adjustments. I have expectations he looks to be an everyday fixture."
There may be another move in the next day or so. Righthanded reliever Kodi Whitley, who had been out with COVID and then a sore elbow after being impressive in the first week of the season, threw well Saturday and, Mozeliak said, “In the next day or so, I imagine you might see him activated as well.”
Gomber to take Hudson’s start
Righthander Dakota Hudson, who lives nearby here in Kansas, will return to St. Louis Tuesday to have the soreness near his right elbow evaluated by Dr. George Paletta, the club’s head orthopedic surgeon. “And then we’ll sort of know the next steps,” said Mozeliak.
The next step in the rotation is for lefthander Austin Gomber, who relieved Hudson in the third inning on Thursday in Pittsburgh when Hudson felt some tightness, to make Tuesday’s start here.
Monday’s start here against Kansas City’s Carlos Hernandez.
Cardinals’ lineup
1. Kolten Wong 2b
2. Tommy Edman 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Matt Carpenter dh
7. Tyler O’Neill lf
8. Dexter Fowler rf
9. Dylan Carlson cf
RH Adam Wainwright p
Kansas City lineup
1. Whit Merrifield rf
2. Adalberto Mondesi ss
3. Salvador Perez c
4. Jorge Soler dh
5. Maikel Franco 3b
6. Hunter Dozier 1b
7. Alex Gordon c
8. Bubba Starling cf
9. Nicky Lopez 2b
RH Carlos Hernandez p
