Royals foil Cardinals' strategy with two runs in sixth, take 3-1 lead

In another 40-man roster maneuver, reliever Roel Ramirez, who famously allowed four homers in succession last month in Chicago, was designated for assignment.

One of the few Cardinals having a good offensive season at .278 with four homers and 14 runs batted in for 68 at-bats, Fowler was in right field Monday and will continue to be for the final week of the season, pending any problems he might have. Gallegos is the staff leader in saves with four but manager Mike Shildt, citing the bullpen depth, said, "We've been managing based on availability and based on best matchups and I think we'll continue to look in that area.

"The good news is that you can match him against anybody."

Fowler, who was on the COVID portion of the injured list to guard against the medication he was taking affecting his immunity to the virus, is “on the right side of where he needs to be on this,” said president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.

“He was taking a very high of dosage when he began,” Mozeliak said. “And to be where we are today, we think it’s much more manageable and he's almost through it. I think his risk is fairly minimal.”