Royals foil Cardinals' strategy with two runs in sixth, take 4-1 win

Fowler, who was on the COVID portion of the injured list to guard against the medication he was taking affecting his immunity to the virus, is “on the right side of where he needs to be on this,” said president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.

“He was taking a very high of dosage when he began,” Mozeliak said. “And to be where we are today, we think it’s much more manageable and he's almost through it. I think his risk is fairly minimal.”

Fowler had both discomfort and a lessening of energy while he was playing with the ailment. Mozeliak said. “We’re playing a very unique schedule which doesn’t allow you a lot of breathing room. It just made sense during that period to go on this medication to allow himself to reset and he’s done that," said Mozeliak.

"We’re hopeful he can start where he left off.”

Shildt said, "I think we’ll evaluate him day by day. My understanding is him being back is that he’s ready to go and get after it on a daily basis. If it doesn’t look right or feel right we’ll make adjustments. I have expectations he looks to be an everyday fixture."