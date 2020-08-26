Royals' Matheny, Rosenthal bite the hand that once fed them

“He’s good people,” said Matheny. “It’s amazing how he just keeps getting better and how he uses his stuff. He’s as smart as they get.

“You have respect for how he goes about his business personally and professionally. But I couldn’t be any happier to walk out of here with a win.”

Edman entered the game as the player with the highest Busch Stadium III batting average of anybody who has played at least 50 games there since the stadium opened in 2006. And he added to his .339 pre–game mark at Busch with a two-run, two-out double in the third inning as the Cardinals erased an early 2-0 Kansas City lead. But, in the ninth he was beaten to the punch by Rosenthal.

“I’ve been in that situation before,” Rosenthal said. “I didn’t feel there was much pressure on me right there. The visual of being on that mound so many times. I just tried to use that to my advantage.

“I’ve never been scared out there on the mound. There’s never been a pitch I was afraid to throw or a guy I was afraid to face.

“I’ve got some of the best pitches around to get anybody out,”