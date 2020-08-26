Royals' Matheny, Rosenthal bite the hand that once fed them

It was nothing special, both Mike Matheny and Trevor Rosenthal said.
Matheny’s Kansas City Royals rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Tuesday night. It was the first win for Matheny on this turf after eight consecutive losses there — six of them in his final month as Cardinals manager in 2018, one coming in an exhibition game last month and the other coming on Monday night.
Just another win?
“I love beating every team,” said a smiling Matheny.
“People are sick and tired of me talking about us being close. We don’t play this game to be close.
“(The Royals) have been playing winning baseball without the wins.”
Rosenthal stranded the tying run at third after Harrison Bader had tripled with one out in the ninth by fanning Tommy Edman on a changeup after blowing two 97 mph fastballs by him and then induced Paul Goldschmidt, one of the best hitters in baseball this season, to hit into a forceout.
“It was power against power,” said Matheny of that battle.
It was Rosenthal’s first save here since the last time he had pitched in a regular-season game here on Aug. 13, 2017, a game when he said he felt something go awry in his right elbow, which led him to Tommy John surgery, a season off and a lost season with three organizations last year before reviving his career with the Royals, for whom he has seven saves.
“Just another save,” said Rosenthal. “I think we’re going to start rolling here and we’re going to surprise a lot of people.”
Matheny called Rosenthal “one of those great stories in baseball—a guy who has willed and worked himself into being a topic of conversation all through baseball because of how well he’s pitching.
“He’ll get you to the top step (of the dugout). . . but he’ll find another gear when he needs to,” said Matheny. “He reached back and found that other level for us and finished it off, but what a great job from the (bull)pen altogether.”
The Royals’ bullpen threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings after starter Matt Harvey was knocked out in the third.
Ryan McBroom’s two-out single in the eighth off Cardinals reliever John Gant gave the Royals the lead and slick-fielding shortstop Adalberto Mondesi’s strong relay throw to the plate cut down Paul DeJong as he tried to score the tying run in the Cardinals’ eighth.
Mondesi was all over the field Tuesday, catching one pop fly with his back to the infield and then a foul ball in front of the Royals’ dugout in the same inning.
“That kid is incredible,” said McBroom. “Something new every day. That (relay) play was truly incredible to watch.”
Matheny, who managed here for 6 ½ years without having a losing season and with four postseason appearances in succession, was facing old friend Adam Wainwright, who worked seven innings as the Cardinals’ starter, and had nothing but kind words for the veteran who will be 39 on Sunday.
“He’s good people,” said Matheny. “It’s amazing how he just keeps getting better and how he uses his stuff. He’s as smart as they get.
“You have respect for how he goes about his business personally and professionally. But I couldn’t be any happier to walk out of here with a win.”
Edman entered the game as the player with the highest Busch Stadium III batting average of anybody who has played at least 50 games there since the stadium opened in 2006. And he added to his .339 pre–game mark at Busch with a two-run, two-out double in the third inning as the Cardinals erased an early 2-0 Kansas City lead. But, in the ninth he was beaten to the punch by Rosenthal.
“I’ve been in that situation before,” Rosenthal said. “I didn’t feel there was much pressure on me right there. The visual of being on that mound so many times. I just tried to use that to my advantage.
“I’ve never been scared out there on the mound. There’s never been a pitch I was afraid to throw or a guy I was afraid to face.
“I’ve got some of the best pitches around to get anybody out,”
Rosenthal may have called on something he observed when he faced Edman, DeJong and other big leaguers during the several months off before the season began. A number of athletes were working out at Francis Howell’s high school field in the St. Charles area.
“I had a nice plan to attack him. It was kind of fun. It ended up paying off for me, but not for him,” said Rosenthal.
Although the key out came on a killer changeup and he is working on a slider he didn’t have when he pitched for the Cardinals — Bader drilled one for the triple — Rosenthal knows what his forte is.
“As long as I have my fastball, I’ll take that any day of the week,” he said.
Rosenthal, who has given up just two runs this season, both on solo homers, will find himself he topic of trade talks in the next week or so.
“It’s a huge compliment that I would be in that conversation,” he said, “especially the path I’ve had the past few years—where people (would) want me. It’s a good feeling, no doubt.
“But there’s no question that this is where I want to be. This is the team I’ve invested in. And I believe we can. And I believe that starts tonight.
“I think we have a chance to do something special and make a real run at this.”
The Royals have won 12 of 30 games so far. They have 30 to go and would have to reverse that record to have a chance at postseason play.
