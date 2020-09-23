Royals rock Cardinals, send them home for decisive series with 12-3 drubbing

The Cardinals mercurial All-Star pitcher has received his chances from the team to secure a spot in the rotation, and with it -- he's had his moments, he's had his innings, and he's also been looking for the efficiency necessary to maintain his grip on that role. In his most recent start, he had to abandon his two-seam fastball early because he couldn't command it and walked the bases loaded before he could get an out.

By upshifting to his four-seam fastball, Martinez saw a jump in velocity and also eventually had a bounce in his step.

He starts the final game of the season between the Cardinals and Royals with what could be his last chance to make a lasting impression for how he'll be used in the postseason, unless they need him to pitch again, in Detroit, to get into that postseason.

The team continues to await a decision and treatment plan for righthander Dakota Hudson. Manager Mike Shildt suggested that Hudson would seek a second opinion, which isn't unusual and he has the right to do per agreement between union and owners. He has some time to explore options because his 2020 season is over due to the forearm strain and elbow concern that sent him back to St. Louis for evaluation.

Austin Gomber is likely to start Sunday in the final scheduled game of the regular season, Shildt said. He liked the word "likely."