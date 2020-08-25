Royals tie Wainwright and Cardinals at 4-4 with sixth-inning homer

This also will be the 268th time Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina will hook up as a starting battery, which ranks seventh in big-league history, just two games behind former Montreal stars Steve Rogers and Gary Carter.

Matt Carpenter, who has been in each of the first 18 Cardinals games, will get a start off, having been nothing for eight against former National Leaguer Matt Harvey, who will start for the Royals.

Brad Miller, who had three hits on Monday and is hitting .367, will be the designated hitter, and Tommy Edman will start at third base for the first time since July 29. Edman, at .339, has the highest career average at Busch III for any player who has had 50 or more games here. He also has reached base at least once in 18 consecutive home games.

Left fielder Tyler O’Neill, who has dipped to .154, is out of the lineup for a second day in succession.

When DHs pile up, Cards will use six starters

Carlos Martinez, rebuilding his strength after a bout with the coronavirus, has expressed his desire to start and in the time frame from Sept. 5-16, he will get that chance as the Cardinals begin a stretch of six doubleheaders in 14 days.