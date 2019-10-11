Anibal Sanchez has held the Cardinals without a hit through four innings although they did finally get a base runner on a walk in the fourth inning.
Washington leads the first game of the National League Championship Series 1-0 at Busch Stadium.
The Nationals starter has thrown 45 pitches, with 29 being strikes, his only gaffe coming when he walked Kolten Wong with one out in the fourth inning. Wong ended up stealing second base and going to third on a throwing error but was stranded when Marcell Ozuna popped out to third base to end the inning.
Sanchez has three strikeouts and has gotten five Cardinals to fly out to center field, although none of those was remotely deep.
Nats jump on top 1-0
Yan Gomes, Washington's No. 8 hitter, drove in the first run of the National League Championship Series to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead over the Cardinals after two innings at Busch Stadium.
Gomes started after Kurt Suzuki was hit by a pitch in the hand and head in Game 5 of the division series and apparently wasn’t ready to go. He had been 0-for-12 in the playoffs this season.
Gomes had a double to left center field with two outs to drive in Howie Kendrick, who had doubled to open the inning against Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. Gomes is now two for seven.
Mikolas had three strikeouts in the first inning and allowed a single by Anthony Rendon, who was stranded at first base.
Washington starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez retired the Cardinals in order in the first two innings.
Washington without closer
A Washington bullpen that ranks last in the National League in ERA will be without its closer for the first game of the National League Championship Series.
Daniel Hudson is on paternity leave with his wife, who gave birth Friday. He could return as soon as Saturday. Manager Dave Martinez said Sean Doolittle would be the closer, if needed.
"Apparently the baby didn't want to come out until later on this morning," manager Dave Martinez said. "So everything's fine. He had a little girl -- congratulate him and his wife. But we're going to miss him today. He's going to try to get back here possibly tomorrow."
Hudson has appeared in four postseason games — three against the Dodgers — recording two saves and a win. He has not allowed a run in 3 2/3 innings although he has surrendered four hits.
“We have enough weapons in that bullpen to hold off,” Martinez said. "It's one game. We'll figure it out. When the game starts we’ll see where we’re at and then go from there.”
Said Cardinals manager Mike Shildt: “Hopefully we wouldn’t be in position for him to pitch anyway. We like to keep the closer out of the game.”
Meanwhile, Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki is out of the lineup after being struck on the hand and head by a pitch thrown by the Dodgers’ Walker Buehler on Wednesday. The pitch knocked Suzuki to the ground, where he stayed for a couple of minutes.
“He still has more tests to take,” Martinez said. “I’ll know more in the coming hours or something like that, but we need to be cautious. When it comes to a head injury, we’ve got to make sure that he’s good to go.”
Wainwright loves matchup
Adam Wainwright’s matchups with Max Scherzer were few and far between until the two battled in a game at Busch Stadium in September with the Cardinals winning 5-1. They will meet again Saturday afternoon, and Wainwright reiterated that it’s the type of matchup he craves.
“I like going into the game with some sort of preconceived idea that somebody’s betting against me or favoring the other side,” Wainwright said. “That pumps me up. I’ve always done that. I’ve always used that.”
Wainwright worked seven innings in that September game, allowing eight hits and one unearned run. After that game his ERA was at 3.83, the lowest mark since April.
Raves for Goldschmidt's defense
Shildt was asked about how much Paul Goldschmidt’s defense has impacted the Cardinals, and he gave a glowing review of the veteran’s work at first base.
Goldschmidt, who is a three-time gold glove winner, tied for the major league’s best fielding percentage at first base at .996 as he committed five errors in 1,372 chances. No first baseman had more chances.
“He settled down our defense, for sure,” Shildt said. “He’s got a really, really good sense of playing the position, situations. We go to the mound sometimes and make a pitching change, and a lot of times there’s people on base. He's aware of every part of what’s going to happen and what guys are going to do.
“So his positioning is outstanding. His situational awareness is really high. Then beyond that the residual benefit is … keeping guys aware. He’s got a really good understanding of the game. He makes plays in the dirt. He’s in good position with cutoffs and relays. He’s backing up the right way. He’s just a complete player.”
Shildt keeps same lineup
The lineup that produced 10 runs in the first inning at Atlanta on Wednesday will remain intact for the Cardinals as they open the National League Championship Series against Washington at Busch Stadium at 7:08 p.m.
Matt Carpenter will be at third base and bat sixth, Dexter Fowler is in center field and Paul DeJong remains in the No. 8 spot.
The Cardinals' starters have hit a combined .234 against Washington starter Anibal Sanchez for their careers. The player who has had the most success against him is reserve catcher Matt Wieters, who is 6-for-15 with two home runs against Sanchez.
Miles Mikolas is on the mound for the Cardinals in his second career playoff start after going five innings against Atlanta in the NLDS, allowing a run on three hits.
CARDINALS:
1. Dexter Fowler, CF
2. Kolten Wong, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Matt Carpenter, 3B
7. Tommy Edman, RF
8. Paul DeJong, SS
9. Miles Mikolas, P
NATIONALS:
1. Trea Turner, SS
2. Adam Eaton, RF
3. Anthony Rendon, 3B
4. Juan Soto, LF
5. Howie Kendrick, 2B
6. Ryan Zimmerman, 1B
7. Michael Taylor, CF
8. Yan Gomes, C
9. Anibal Sanchez, P
Cardinals' NLCS roster
Here is the Cardinals' 25-man roster for the National League Championship Series:
PITCHERS (12): John Brebbia, Genésis Cabrera, Jack Flaherty, Giovanny Gallegos, Dakota Hudson, Ryan Helsley, Carlos Martínez, Miles Mikolas, Andrew Miller, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Adam Wainwright, Tyler Webb.
CATCHERS (2): Yadier Molina, Matt Wieters.
INFIELDERS (6): Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Yairo Muñoz, Kolten Wong.
OUTFIELDERS (5): Randy Arozarena, Harrison Bader, Dexter Fowler, José Martínez, Marcell Ozuna.