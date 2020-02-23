Schrock, Sosa shine late again for Cardinals in 3-3 tie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Backup second baseman Max Schrock and reserve shortstop Edmundo Sosa, both of whom contributed key defensive plays in the eighth inning to preserve a Cardinals exhibition win on Saturday, combined on offense in the eighth inning on Sunday.

With the Cardinals trailing the New York Mets 3-1, Schrock tripled to right center and came home on Sosa’s homer to left to enable the Cardinals to catch the Mets. Schrock nearly won the game in the ninth but, on his two-out single to right, Evan Mendoza was thrown out at the plate trying to score and the game ended in a 3-3 tie.

Both Schrock and Sosa played last season at Memphis although Sosa got some time with the Cardinals late in the season.

Leadoff man Harrison Bader hit the second pitch he saw from New York Mets lefthander Steven Matz for a home run to left.

Bader also doubled to left but was stranded in the third inning.

Carlos Martinez, appearing in a spring training game for the first time with the bases loaded and two out, survived two singles in the third inning. But he, like starter Adam Wainwright, walked light-hitting footballer Tim Tebow. Martinez was able to get just one out in the fourth inning in which he walked two and allowed two hits, with the Mets scoring two runs to break a 1-1 tie.