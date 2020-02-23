Schrock, Sosa shine late again for Cardinals, who tie Mets 3-3

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Backup second baseman Max Schrock and reserve shortstop Edmundo Sosa, both of whom contributed key defensive plays in the eighth inning to preserve a Cardinals exhibition win on Saturday, combined on offense in the eighth inning on Sunday.

With the Cardinals trailing the New York Mets 3-1, Schrock tripled to right center and came home on Sosa’s homer to left to enable the Cardinals to catch the Mets. Schrock nearly won the game in the ninth but, on his two-out single to right, Evan Mendoza was thrown out at the plate trying to score and the game ended in a 3-3 tie.

Both Schrock and Sosa played last season at Memphis although Sosa got some time with the Cardinals late in the season.

Leadoff man Harrison Bader hit the second pitch he saw from New York Mets lefthander Steven Matz for a home run to left.

Bader also doubled to left but was stranded in the third inning.

Manager Mike Shildt used the term “under control” to describe Bader’s work Sunday. “He’s under control with his eyes. He’s under control with his body,” said Shildt, noting that Kolten Wong, who batted second on Sunday, had struggled earlier in his career trying to find out “what kind of player do I need to be?