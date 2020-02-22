Seven Cardinals pitchers blank Mets 2-0 in exhibition opener

Cecil, who hit the first man he faced had missed the 2019 regular-season after surgery to relieve a carpal tunnel issue.

Among others to watch for the Cardinals Saturday, top prospects Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman both singled in their first at-bats and veteran Matt Carpenter singled twice in two at-bats, both of the hits going to the left side, an area he did not try to find that much last season. One went to left field and the other, a wind-affected bloop, went to left center.

The Cardinals led 1-0 after six innings, the result of a second-homer by Tyler O’Neill.

Rotation members Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson each tossed two scoreless innings for the Cardinals.

O'NEILL LAUNCHES ONE 409 FEET

Tyler O’Neill, one of the contestants for the Cardinals’ left field job, got an early jump on it by blasting a 3-1 Marcus Stroman pitch for a 409-foot homer into the wind in the second inning Saturday as the Cardinals took a 1-0 lead over the New York Mets in exhibition baseball.

O’Neill hit six homers for the Cardinals last season but spent part of the season at Class AAA Memphis and another part on the injured list.