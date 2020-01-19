Shildt: Cardinals top prospect Carlson 'can compete' for outfield spot

Can he play all three outfield spots in the big leagues?

“We’re comfortable he can start in left and right,” Shildt said. “And then there will be evaluation of getting him some time. But it’s similar to the question about the pitching. We only play so many games, so many innings, and we do have thankfully a lot of options in center field. So you look at Harrison getting some time. Clearly. And Dylan will get a few opportunities out there. Some other guys will get some opportunities as well. Lane. (Tommy) Edman is going to get an inning or two there. And Yairo (Munoz). Yeah, I can’t rule out the fact that Dylan could be a center fielder. But I haven’t seen him enough to say, yes, he can definitely be an everyday guy at all three positions. …

"Dylan obviously did a great job starting in big-league camp. He had a wonderful big-league camp – in the clubhouse, on the field clearly – and the he just went through the season and did his part. Had a nice year, Texas League, and got to Triple-A and had opportunity to compete there and did very well. Just saw him a little bit ago, looks great, in a good place.”

Carlson, who is 6 foot 3, said he's around 215 pounds right now.

HICKS STARTS THROWING, EYES JULY