Shildt hopes Kim returns next season

Kwang Hyun Kim, the Cardinals’ best starter lately, will carry a scoreless streak of 15 innings into Saturday night’s matchup against the San Francisco Giants.

Kim has won his past three starts after suffering five consecutive losses and appears over the back problems that plagued him during spring training and the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.47 career earned run average at Busch Stadium in his career and, given that, it is surprising that there isn’t more talk about the South Korean lefthander being in the rotation next season after his two-year, $8 million deal expires.

One of the issues is that Kim hasn’t been able to see his family which has remained in Korea during the coronavirus pandemic. Manager Mike Shildt said he hadn’t had a conservation with Kim, who will be 33 next week, about his returning but said, “I think he enjoys it here. He walks around with a smile on his face a lot.”

Shildt said, “Of course,” he would like Kim to come back. “Last year was really, really good and he’s pitched well a lot this year,” Shildt said. “Of course, I’d like to have a competitive guy who fits in well and likes to win.

“I would imagine his name should be in consideration, for sure.”