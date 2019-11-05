After leading his Cardinals team to the National League Central Division title, Mike Shildt, in his first full year as their manager, has been named as one of the top three vote-getters for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s National League Manager of the Year award. The winner will be announced next Tuesday.
At the All-Star break, the Cardinals were 44-44 but they went 47-27 after that, winning the National League Central Division title on the last day of the regular season. They then beat Atlanta in the divisional playoff round before losing to Washington in the National League Championship Series.
Shildt, until then the team’s bench coach, took over for Mike Matheny as manager in mid-July 2018 and went 41-28 the rest of the way, shedding the interim manager tag in the process. His regular-season mark for 1½ seasons is 132-99.
The other two manager of the year candidates are 2018 winner Brian Snitker and Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell. Voting done by the BBWAA was conducted after the regular season and before the postseason, thus omitting World Series champion manager Dave Martinez of Washington, whose team finished a distant second to Atlanta in the regular season in the National League Eastern Division.
Ted Simmons on Hall ballot
Longtime Cardinals All-Star catcher Ted Simmons was announced Monday as among the 10 men on the ballot for the National Hall of Fame’s Modern Baseball Era election to be conducted at baseball’s winter meetings on Dec. 8 in San Diego.
Marvin Miller, renowned head of the Major League Players’ Association for nearly two decades, is the only non-player on the ballot. The other nine players are Dwight Evans, Steve Garvey, Tommy John, Don Mattingly, Thurman Munson, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker and Lou Whitaker. All are alive but Miller and Munson.
Any candidate who receives votes on 75 percent of the ballots cast by the 16-member Modern Baseball Era Committee will earn election to the Hall of Fame and will be inducted in Cooperstown on July 26, 2020,
The Modern Baseball Era ballot was determined this fall by the Hall's Historical Overview Committee, comprised of 11 veteran historians, including the Post-Dispatch’s Rick Hummel. The 16-member Hall of Fame Board-appointed electorate for the Modern Baseball Era ballot will be announced later this month. .
Simmons, who missed election by one vote in the most recent Modern Baseball Era election two years ago after largely being passed over in previous elections, had 2,472 hits in his 21-season career, averaging .285 with 1,389 runs batted in. He played most of those years, 1968-80, with the Cardinals, finishing up with Milwaukee and Atlanta, and he made eight All-Star clubs.
He is a member of the Cardinals' Hall of Fame.