Free-agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna has 10 days in which to accept or reject the $17.8 million offer. In 2019, Ozuna missed 28 games to a hand injury, drove in 89 runs and hit 29 homers but batted only .243, going 12 for 100 at one stretch late in the season. Shildt is finalist for NL Manager of the Year.