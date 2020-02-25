Shildt is not going to 'over-react' to Reyes' ineffective showing in 9-6 loss

Lefthander Austin Gomber, who missed most of last season with a biceps issue at Memphis, will be the Cardinals’ starter, followed by Alex Reyes, who also missed much of last year with assorted injuries after bent down early in the season with control problems he experienced as a reliever.

Most eyes here will be on Reyes Tuesday and manager Mike Shildt said before the game that expectations might have been too high last year.

Shildt said, “If you’re not able to get on that mound and get those touches and the opportunity to pitch for two years in a young career, I think the expectations for that command to be there are a little unusual.

"Somewhat lesson learned, to some degree,” said Shildt.

“But now. . . the expectations are going to be a little more real.”

Reyes has had a healthy off-season and Shildt, after seeing his work in batting practice sessions, said, “Filthy stuff."

Lefthander Brett Cecil, who missed all of last season after being afflicted with carpal tunnel syndrome, will make his second relief appearance for the Cardinals after having a hitless inning in his first outing.