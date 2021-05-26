Shildt juggles lineup for Cardinals' series finale with White Sox

CHICAGO—The Cardinals have dug deep into their bench for their lineup for Wednesday’s getaway game with the Chicago White Sox after dropping the first two games of the series.

Nolan Arenado, who on Tuesday had lamented his fielding difficulties lately, will have his first day off from third base but will serve as the designated hitter against tough lefthander Carlos Rodon, who has a no-hitter to his credit and a 13-strikeout, no-walk game against the New York Yankees in his most recent outing.

Max Moroff, who got his first Cardinals hit on Tuesday, will play third and Andrew Knizner, a college teammate of Rodon’s at North Carolina State, will bring that knowledge of Rodon with him as he starts behind the plate, giving Yadier Molina a day off, as John Gant pitches.

Manager Mike Shildt said he had planned for a while to get Arenado and Molina a day off from the field and Shildt confirmed that with Molina Tuesday night.

The Cardinals have lost three in succession and four out of five and are 199-198 in interleague play since its inception in 1997.

Sosa moves up '