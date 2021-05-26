Shildt juggles lineup for Cardinals' series finale with White Sox

CHICAGO—The Cardinals have dug deep into their bench for their lineup for Wednesday’s getaway game with the Chicago White Sox after dropping the first two games of the series.
Nolan Arenado, who on Tuesday had lamented his fielding difficulties lately, will have his first day off from third base but will serve as the designated hitter against tough lefthander Carlos Rodon, who has a no-hitter to his credit and a 13-strikeout, no-walk game against the New York Yankees in his most recent outing.
Max Moroff, who got his first Cardinals hit on Tuesday, will play third and Andrew Knizner, a college teammate of Rodon’s at North Carolina State, will bring that knowledge of Rodon with him as he starts behind the plate, giving Yadier Molina a day off, as John Gant pitches.
Manager Mike Shildt said he had planned for a while to get Arenado and Molina a day off from the field and Shildt confirmed that with Molina Tuesday night.
The Cardinals have lost three in succession and four out of five and are 199-198 in interleague play since its inception in 1997.
Sosa moves up '
Shortstop Edmundo Sosa, riding a hitting streak of seven games at 12 for 23, will hit fifth after being down in the lineup most of the time since he took over for injured Paul DeJong some 10 days ago.
“He’s been great. He’s done a nice job on both sides of the ball," said Shildt.
"He’s played really good defense--positionally and seeing situations. He’s played aggressively and he’s played with enthusiasm. And he’s taking quality at-bats.
“He didn’t have as much production in spring training but we know what he’s capable of. We knew he was a guy who’s continued to improve throughout the system.
“We’ve always liked his mindset. And he’s got some fearlessness in his game. Yeah, we’d love for him to be this type of hitter.”
Miller to pitch again Thursday
Lefthander Andrew Miller, who threw a scoreless inning Tuesday night for Class AAA Memphis on a rehabilitation option, is slated to throw again at Gwinnett, Georgia, on Thursday night. If that goes well, Miller, on the 10-day injured list after being bothered by a blister on his toe, might be ready to return to the big-league club. He hasn’t pitched this month for the Cardinals.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Dylan Carlson cf
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Nolan Arenado dh
5. Edmundo Sosa ss
6. Andrew Knizner c
7. Lane Thomas rf
8. Max Moroff 3b
9. Justin Williams lf
RH John Gant p
White Sox lineup
1. Nick Madrigal 2b
2. Adam Eaton rf
3. Yoan Moncada 3b
4. Jose Abreu 1b
5. Yermin Mercedes dh
6. Andrew Vaughn lf
7. Zack Collins c
8. Leury Garcia cf
9. Danny Mendick ss
LH Carlos Rodon p