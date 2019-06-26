Before Wednesday night's game against the A's, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt decided to open up about the team's recent play.
“The fact is, this is a team that is achieving in a lot of different ways and you want to appreciated that,'' Shildt said. “We're not going to put our heads in the sand _ we have to score more runs _ but I'm not going to sit here and say what's wrong with this team.... This is a very tough division, very tough, competitive league now. We'd love to be 10 games over (.500) and playing like rock stars. We'll do it at some point.
“I guess I just want people to appreciate where we're coming from and know that I care about this team and that I have their backs because they've done a lot of things well and I want to see that rewarded.”
Shildt continued: “This is what I love about this organization and I'm not running from it at all. From Day 1, I've talked about the St. Louis Cardinals expecting and wanting to be a world-championship club and that does not wane. But that being said, the last three years have build up to what we saw with Albert, this crescendo that we haven't seen him for seven years and there's this wave of outpouring that was so cool.
“Anytime there's a strong emotion, it's because people care. And I love that. I love the fact that people care so much about this organization. I love this organization as much as anybody.... But there's also been a frustration over the last three years (and) I get it. I understand it. No one likes it. We've worked our tail off and continue to work out tail off to give this group and this fan base a product they want to see, a style of play they want to see. Somebody said the other day that this team is boring and I was like, 'What do you want?' I saw Ozzie (Smith) the other day. Maybe we can get him to do a back flip.
“We lead this league in stolen bases and (stolen base) percentage. We play the game the way people want, Whitey Ball. We play our ball, smart ball. Gosh, look the season's not over. Give us a chance to win the world championship. There's a process to get there....
“I get it, but gosh darn, we're we're 2 ½ games out. Three days from now, we could be in first place.''
The manager went on, “There doesn't have to be a problem every day... I'm honest with the fact that we need to score more runs. I'm honest with the fact our starting pitching needs to be better. But I'm also honest with the fact that we do a lot of things really well and we're that close to first place. And we've been in first place. And we'll be back in first place.”