Shildt says Cardinals' Kim will stay a step ahead of competition

JUPITER, Fla.—After 13 professional seasons in Korea, Kwang Hyun Kim brought to the United States an arsenal of pitches and deceptive manner in throwing them when he signed with the Cardinals before the 2020 season.

The lefthander became an instant success in the short season, posting a save on his first night and either winning or gaining a no-decision in each of his first seven starts. Covering a four-game stretch, Kim, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, became just the third pitcher in major league history to allow no earned runs and three fewer hits while pitching at least five innings.

Kim, in the final year of his $8 million, two-year contract, made his spring debut this year on Wednesday when he opposed the New York Mets. He didn’t oppose them for very long as he was tagged for three runs and four hits while throwing 27 pitches to get just one out in the first inning.

Kevin Pillar tripled off the left-field wall, over the head of outfielder Austin Dean. Kim fanned Jonathan Villar for the only out he recorded. J.D. Davis lined a single past a draw-in shortstop Paul DeJong to score Pillar.