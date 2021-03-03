Shildt says Cardinals' Kim will stay a step ahead of competition

JUPITER, Fla.—After 13 professional seasons in Korea, Kwang Hyun Kim brought to the United States an arsenal of pitches and deceptive manner in throwing them when he signed with the Cardinals before the 2020 season.
The lefthander became an instant success in the short season, posting a save on his first night and either winning or gaining a no-decision in each of his first seven starts. Covering a four-game stretch, Kim, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, became just the third pitcher in major league history to allow no earned runs and three fewer hits while pitching at least five innings.
Kim, in the final year of his $8 million, two-year contract, made his spring debut this year on Wednesday when he opposed the New York Mets. He didn’t oppose them for very long as he was tagged for three runs and four hits while throwing 27 pitches to get just one out in the first inning.
Kevin Pillar tripled off the left-field wall, over the head of outfielder Austin Dean. Kim fanned Jonathan Villar for the only out he recorded. J.D. Davis lined a single past a draw-in shortstop Paul DeJong to score Pillar.
Former Cardinal Jose Martinez walked and Luis Guillorme and Tomas Nido also singled before Kim was yanked but only temporarily. Angel Rondon got the final two outs in the first before Kim was allowed to come back for the second inning. But, after a strikeout and a walk and approaching 40 pitches, Kim was gone again, perhaps the first pitcher to be taken out of a spring training game during consecutive innings.
The Mets scored two unearned runs in the second.
The Cardinals had answered in their half of the first with a run on Nolan Arenado's run-scoring single, his first RBI of the spring, scoring Tommy Edman, who had doubled. John Nogowski ripped a three-run homer in the Cardinals' second to cut the Mets' lead to 5-4 and Andrew Knizner's two-double sparked a three-run third that gave the Cardinals a 7-5 lead.
By now, even though the Cardinals played just nine of the other 29 teams last year, the word is out on Kim’s strengths and weaknesses.
“It’s a game of adjustments,” said Cardinals manager Mike Shildt Wednesday morning. “I do think his delivery does create some deception. But I also think he’s got a lot of different things to stay ahead of the competition.
“He’s got multiple pitches he can throw at any time, so there’s a constant guessing game with ‘KK.’ He’s got different movements with his pitches, which creates a problem for hitters. And he can change speeds, which creates a problem for hitters. And he makes pitches when he needs to make then, which creates a problem for hitters. So, he’s got multiple different things in his arsenal to combat whatever the offense tries to do against him, regardless of opponent.”
Veteran Adam Wainwright took Kim under his wing last year when the latter was here without his family. They found they think alike on pitching, notably in changing speeds and keeping the hitter guessing.
“Mr. Kissell would say birds of a feather flock together. Ducks don’t hang out with geese,” said Shildt, referring to the late George Kissell, longtime field coordinator for the Cardinals’ system.
“I’m pretty comfortable and confident that Waino has made ‘KK’s life much easier in the states.
“You see guys that are similar and of high character. Both are positive guys, fun guys and guys who love to compete. That’s probably helped draw them together. And they both have similar high baseball IQs and see the game well, so they have that in their favor. Both have multiple weapons.”
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Paul DeJong ss
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Dylan Carlson rf
5. Austin Dean lf
6. Andrew Knizner c
7. Lane Thomas rf
8. Justin Williams dh
9. John Nogowski 1b
LH Kwang Hyun Kim p
New York lineup
1. Kevin Pillar cf
2. Jonathan Villar ss
3. J.D. Davis 3b
4. Jose Martinez 1b
5. Luis Guillorme 2b
6. Tomas Nido c
7. Albert Almora Jr. rf
8. Mallex Smith lf
9. Francisco Alvarez dh
RH Jerad Eickhoff p