Shildt says Cardinals lefthander Kim will stay a step ahead of competition

JUPITER, Fla. — After 13 professional seasons in Korea, Kwang Hyun Kim brought to the United States an arsenal of pitches and deceptive manner in throwing them when he signed with the Cardinals before the 2020 season.
The lefthander became an instant success in the short season, posting a save on his first night and either winning or gaining a no-decision in each of his first seven starts. Covering a four-game stretch, Kim, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, became just the third pitcher in major league history to allow no earned runs and three or fewer hits while pitching at least five innings.
Kim, in the final year of his $8 million, two-year contract, will make his spring debut this year on Wednesday when he opposes the New York Mets. Following him will be 6-foot-9 Johan Quesada, Seth Elledge and lefthander Garrett Williams.
By now, even though the Cardinals played just nine of the other 29 teams last year, the word is out on Kim’s strengths and weaknesses.
“It’s a game of adjustments,” said Cardinals manager Mike Shildt Wednesday morning. “I do think his delivery does create some deception. But I also think he’s got a lot of different things to stay ahead of the competition.
“He’s got multiple pitches he can throw at any time, so there’s a constant guessing game with ‘KK.’ He’s got different movements with his pitches, which creates a problem for hitters. And he can change speeds, which creates a problem for hitters. And he makes pitches when he needs to make them, which creates a problem for hitters. So, he’s got multiple different things in his arsenal to combat whatever the offense tries to do against him, regardless of opponent.”
Veteran Adam Wainwright took Kim under his wing last year when the latter was here without his family. They found they think alike on pitching, notably in changing speeds and keeping the hitter guessing.
“Mr. Kissell would say birds of a feather flock together. Ducks don’t hang out with geese,” said Shildt, referring to the late George Kissell, longtime field coordinator for the Cardinals’ system. “I’m pretty comfortable and confident that Waino has made ‘KK’s life much easier in the states.
“You see guys that are similar and of high character. Both are positive guys, fun guys and guys who love to compete. That’s probably helped draw them together. And they both have similar high baseball IQs and see the game well, so they have that in their favor."
Nolan Arenado will make his third consecutive start at third base for the Cardinals and will hit third, ahead of Dylan Carlson. Lane Thomas and Austin Dean will make their first starts in the outfield.
Popular former Cardinal Jose Martinez will play first base, not his best position, for the Mets.
The Cardinals have tied each of their first two exhibition games.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Paul DeJong ss
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Dylan Carlson rf
5. Austin Dean lf
6. Andrew Knizner c
7. Lane Thomas rf
8. Justin Williams dh
9. John Nogowski 1b
LH Kwang Hyun Kim p
New York lineup
1. Kevin Pillar cf
2. Jonathan Villar ss
3. J.D. Davis 3b
4. Jose Martinez 1b
5. Luis Guillorme 2b
6. Tomas Nido c
7. Albert Almora Jr. rf
8. Mallex Smith lf
9. Francisco Alvarez dh
RH Jerad Eickhoff p