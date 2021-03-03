Shildt says Cardinals lefthander Kim will stay a step ahead of competition

JUPITER, Fla. — After 13 professional seasons in Korea, Kwang Hyun Kim brought to the United States an arsenal of pitches and deceptive manner in throwing them when he signed with the Cardinals before the 2020 season.

The lefthander became an instant success in the short season, posting a save on his first night and either winning or gaining a no-decision in each of his first seven starts. Covering a four-game stretch, Kim, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, became just the third pitcher in major league history to allow no earned runs and three or fewer hits while pitching at least five innings.

Kim, in the final year of his $8 million, two-year contract, will make his spring debut this year on Wednesday when he opposes the New York Mets. Following him will be 6-foot-9 Johan Quesada, Seth Elledge and lefthander Garrett Williams.

By now, even though the Cardinals played just nine of the other 29 teams last year, the word is out on Kim’s strengths and weaknesses.

“It’s a game of adjustments,” said Cardinals manager Mike Shildt Wednesday morning. “I do think his delivery does create some deception. But I also think he’s got a lot of different things to stay ahead of the competition.