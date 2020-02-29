Shildt says Carlson 'is a good player with a plan;' outfielder sparks Cards' 6-3 win over Nats

JUPITER, Fla.—There still are three more weeks of exhibition games to be played, which is a significant period of time. But if Dylan Carlson continues anything close to his current pace, the 21-year-old non-roster outfielder will be hard to keep off the Cardinals' club.

Carlton walked, singled and scored and doubled and scored in his first three plate appearances on Saturday. That extended Carlson's run to eight of consecutive plate appearances in which he had reached base before he struck out in the eighth.

His double to right in the seventh keyed a three-run rally that broke a tie with the Washington Nationals and pushed the Cardinals to a 6-3 exhibition win. Carlson is seven for 14 (.500) with four walks in the first week's worth of Grapefruit League games.

Manager Mike Shildt summarized Carlson this way:

"I think you're seeing a good player. We use the word consistent a lot. Consistent with your approach. Consistent with your technique. You're seeing a guy that's able to do both and the rewards. . . eight for eight. . . that's a very impressive thing.

"But you're seeing a good player with a plan with the ability to execute. That's what you're seeing."