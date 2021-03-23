Shildt says there's no need to name a closer yet for Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla.—The Cardinals are nine days away from their first real game in Cincinnati on April 1 and manager Mike Shildt has not yet named his closer. There is no need to yet, said Shildt.
“I love the options we have,” Shildt. “We’ve got multiple, quality options.”
Shildt then ticked off the names of Alex Reyes, Giovanny Gallegos and Jordan Hicks. “All those guys are more than capable,” he said.
“Then, (Genesis) Cabrera and (Andrew) Miller has done it. (Ryan) Helsley has got the stuff," Shildt said. “As we get closer (to the start of the season), we’ll start to define roles.”
The Cardinals have shown confidence in their bullpen strength and depth by not really bringing in any veterans from outside the organization to augment it this spring.
“It’s an experienced bullpen that’s been together by and large the last several years,” Shildt said. “They’ve done a tremendous job. Very low-maintenance group.
“The guys we expected to compete to have jobs have done what they needed to do to take care of it and hold their jobs. I don’t think there’s a lot of surprises, at least from my end, as to what’s going to be in our bullpen this season to start.”
Veteran swingman John Gant won’t be there—at least not yet. Gant, who won 11 games in relief in 2019, almost certainly will have the starting spot of Miles Mikolas (shoulder) at the beginning of the season after a strong spring.
“I can’t declare,” said Shildt, “because I haven’t had the conversation with John. Those conversations will be taking place the next several days. John has done everything he needs to do to be in our rotation.”
Having been hard-hit by the coronavirus last season, shutting them down for 17 days, the Cardinals had to be flexible in how they used an almost never-ending stream of pitchers. But Shildt, citing something Adam Wainwright had said to him before, said, “If a guy can pitch, it doesn’t matter where you put him, he’ll be effective. We have a lot of guys who fit into that category.”
So far, relievers haven’t gone on back-to-back days yet this spring but Shildt said, “The next couple of days, we’ll start to see some of that.”
As advertised the day before, Shildt is looking at Dylan Carlson in center field Tuesday, giving Harrison Bader a day off and Lane Thomas in right against Washington lefthander Patrick Corbin. Wainwright will start for the Cardinals.
Kwang Hyun Kim (back stiffness) still is on track to appear in an exhibition game before camp is over Monday. Shildt said that Kim is being conditioned to return as a starter and not a reliever. This means he may not be on the opening day roster but he may not be far behind.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Tyler O’Neill lf
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Dylan Carlson cf
8. Lane Thomas rf
9. Adam Wainwright p
Washington lineup
1. Victor Robles cf
2. Trea Turner ss
3. Juan Soto rf
4. Josh Bell 1b
5. Starlin Castro 2b
6. Kyle Schwarber lf
7. Luis Garcia 2b
8. Alex Avila c
9. Patrick Corbin p