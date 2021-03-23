Shildt says there's no need to name a closer yet for Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla.—The Cardinals are nine days away from their first real game in Cincinnati on April 1 and manager Mike Shildt has not yet named his closer. There is no need to yet, said Shildt.

“I love the options we have,” Shildt. “We’ve got multiple, quality options.”

Shildt then ticked off the names of Alex Reyes, Giovanny Gallegos and Jordan Hicks. “All those guys are more than capable,” he said.

“Then, (Genesis) Cabrera and (Andrew) Miller has done it. (Ryan) Helsley has got the stuff," Shildt said. “As we get closer (to the start of the season), we’ll start to define roles.”

The Cardinals have shown confidence in their bullpen strength and depth by not really bringing in any veterans from outside the organization to augment it this spring.

“It’s an experienced bullpen that’s been together by and large the last several years,” Shildt said. “They’ve done a tremendous job. Very low-maintenance group.

“The guys we expected to compete to have jobs have done what they needed to do to take care of it and hold their jobs. I don’t think there’s a lot of surprises, at least from my end, as to what’s going to be in our bullpen this season to start.”