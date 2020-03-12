Shildt trying to keep Cardinals' spring training 'business as usual'

JUPITER, Fla. — Until further notice — and that may come later Thursday — major league exhibition games will continue, with fans in the stands, and Thursday's game will feature a first. Adam Wainwright, who prides himself on being the best hitting Cardinals pitcher, will be the first hitting Cardinals pitcher of the spring.

The Cardinals, like other teams, had employed the designated hitter all spring and manager Mike Shildt said the DH would reappear before drills are over 10 days from now.

Shildt, while hardly oblivious to world events in the wake of the coronavirus fright, is trying to adopt a "business as usual" approach to the windup of spring training.

"Our job — my job — obviously is to be concerned about the safety of our group," he said. "As far as anything related to the game and the fans, that's something which Major League Baseball is determining, probably as we speak."

John Mozaliak, president of baseball operations, spoke to the Cardinals Thursday morning before their workout and Shildt said the tenor was to reassure and inform.

"We're going to do the best we can as an industry and a team to make sure everybody feels safe," said Shildt.