St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt watches the action on the field in the ninth inning during a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Tying a season high achieved first in late April, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt is employing the same eight-man position player lineup for the fifth consecutive game Tuesday night against Washington at Busch Stadium.
That means no Matt Carpenter at third base and it means Tommy Edman will hit seventh, where he has been six for 14 with two homers in the first four games of the stretch.
Righthander Miles Mikolas, who is 8-3 in 13 career starts against National League Eastern Division opponents, will seek his 10th overall win this season against lefthander Patrick Corbin. The latter is holding lefthanded batters to a major-league low .260 slugging percentage.
The Cardinals (84-66) begin the night two games ahead of Chicago and three ahead of Milwaukee in the Central Division race. Washington holds a one-half game lead over Chicago and 1½ over Milwaukee in the wild-card derby, from which two teams will qualify.
CARDINALS’ LINEUP:
1. Dexter Fowler rf
2. Kolten Wong 2b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Tommy Edman 3b
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Miles Mikolas p
WASHINGTON LINEUP:
1. Trea Turner ss
2. Adam Eaton rf
3. Anthony Rendon 3b
4. Juan Soto lf
5. Howie Kendrick 1b
6. Asdrubal Carrera 2b
7. Victor Robles cf
8. Yan Gomes c
9. Patrick Corbin p
PLAYOFF TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY
Tickets for a potential wild-card game at Busch Stadium on Oct. 1 and for up to three division series games (more likely two) will go on sale Thursday at noon.
They will be available at cardinals.com or by calling 314 345-9000. All individual tickets will be delivered digitally by the MLB Ballpark app.
In advance of the public sale, fans also can receive ticket access to postseason games this year by placing a deposit on 2020 season tickets.
