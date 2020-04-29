Simmons must wait: Hall of Fame cancels 2020 induction, will roll it into 2021 ceremony

Add the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s induction to the coronavirus pandemic’s cancellations.

The Hall announced Wednesday that its Board of Directors, which includes Cardinals Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith and chairman Bill DeWitt, Jr., had decided unanimously to scrub this year’s induction ceremony, scheduled for July 26 at Cooperstown N.Y., and roll it into next year’s ceremony slated for July 25, 2021.

Among those who will have to wait for his official induction, even though he already is a Hall of Famer, is former Cardinals star catcher Ted Simmons, elected to the Hall last December by a special veterans’ committee.

Outfielder Larry Walker, who finished his career with the Cardinals, was to have joined former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter and late players’ association chieftain Marvin Miller in being honored at this year’s ceremony, which would have been the highlight of Induction Weekend.