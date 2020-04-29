Simmons must wait: Hall of Fame cancels 2020 induction, will roll it into 2021 ceremony

Add the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s induction to the coronavirus pandemic’s cancellations.
The Hall announced Wednesday that its Board of Directors, which includes Cardinals Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith and chairman Bill DeWitt, Jr., had decided unanimously to scrub this year’s induction ceremony, scheduled for July 26 at Cooperstown N.Y., and roll it into next year’s ceremony slated for July 25, 2021.
Among those who will have to wait for his official induction, even though he already is a Hall of Famer, is former Cardinals star catcher Ted Simmons, elected to the Hall last December by a special veterans’ committee.
Outfielder Larry Walker, who finished his career with the Cardinals, was to have joined former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter and late players’ association chieftain Marvin Miller in being honored at this year’s ceremony, which would have been the highlight of Induction Weekend.
In a release from the Hall of Fame, Simmons said, “It’s clear that cancelling this year’s induction ceremony was the appropriate decision. I commend the Board for making this decision under these difficult circumstances, particularly in New York, a state severely hit by the pandemic. This was the wisest and smartest thing to do, given the existing environment and the danger that this pandemic presents.”
Walker said, “I fully understand and agree with the Board’s decision. It is most important to do the right thing for everybody involved, and that means not putting any participants in jeopardy, whether Hall of Famers or visitors. I realize how serious this situation has become and how many lives have been lost.”
Jane Forbes Clark, the Hall’s chairman, said, “Induction Weekend is a celebration of our National Pastime and its greatest legends, and while we are disappointed to cancel this incredibly special event, the Board of Directors’ overriding concern is the health and well-being of our new inductees, our Hall of Fame members, our wonderful fans and the hundreds of staff it takes to present the weekend’s events in all of its many facets. We care deeply about every single person who visits Cooperstown.”
This will be the first year since 1960, when no one was elected, that there will not be a ceremony. Next summer’s induction ceremony will be the first since 1949 to combine multiple classes of electees.
