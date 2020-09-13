Sluggish, seesaw game bounces both starters, skids into fifth with Cardinals tied, 3-3, vs. Reds

He has eight strikeouts, and that has also inflated his pitch count to a point where he was out of the game after four innings. He allowed the three runs on six hits and two walks.

Opposite Martinez, Tyler Mahle pitched into the third inning, but not out of it. The righthander allowed three runs on four hits and four walks through 2 2/3 innings. Mahle allowed two baserunners to open the third inning and then promptly struck out the next two batters without the Cardinals advancing either runner.

Robert Stephenson took over for Mahle with the two runners on base and struck out Dean to end the inning.

Dean was removed from the game shortly there after. To go with the missed fly ball he has two strikeouts and a couple odd swings in that third inning at-bat as if he wasn't picking up the ball well.

An explanation is forthcoming from the Cardinals.

UPDATE: Dean was removed from the game with soreness in his right elbow. The team has not disclosed the severity of the soreness, and that will likely be evaluated before the team heads to Milwaukee on Sunday night.

Cardinals looking for right fit give Ravelo a look from right field