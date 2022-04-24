Slumping Cardinals shortstop DeJong gets a day off, and then another

CINCINNATI — Paul DeJong, whose last five outs have been strikeouts and who is nothing for his last 11 overall, is the latest Cardinals regular to be getting a rest in the midst of the club’s run of 20 consecutive games and 35 games in 36 days.

The significant part is that DeJong also had Friday off at the start of the series with Cincinnati and he also will be off Monday night when the Cardinals return home to face Max Scherzer and the New York Mets.

As he did on Friday and will again on Monday, Edmundo Sosa, who seized the shortstop job late season, will man the position. But the job still is DeJong’s, said manager Oliver Marmol.

“I would think it’s too early to call it a competition,” said Marmol before Sunday’s series finale.

That said, DeJong will be spending the next couple of days, as he did after Saturday’s game, with the Cardinals’ hitting staff working on a couple of mechanical issues before he returns to the lineup on Tuesday.

“When Paulie is good, he’s working above the baseball and not losing his back side and coming underneath (the ball),” said Marmol. “He can just have two days and say ‘I’m really working on this and I’m going to nail it down.’ It will be a good two work days for him.”

For much of the spring, DeJong appeared to have his old form, and then some. He batted .435 with a 1.362 OPS in the abbreviated Grapefruit League schedule and just four strikeouts in 23 at-bats. He is at .139 and .504, respectively, now, and his lone homer came 15 days ago.

DeJong came to camp optimistic about 2022 after an intensive off-season program of physical and mental conditioning. Nearly everyone thought he had found it again.

“Baseball,” mused Marmol. “Brutal sport.”

Last season, DeJong batted .197 but Marmol said there was a difference in DeJong’s failures in the two seasons.

“His strike zone as is good as we’ve seen it, as far as that laying off that slider low and away,” Marmol said. “(On Saturday), he fouled several pitches off, where it’s one click away. But you can’t miss that (pitch). And when he’s going well, he doesn’t miss it, so let’s get him to that point.

“The part that’s encouraging was that if he was chasing out of the zone and missing, it’s just a longer road and ‘where is this leading?’ But the reality is that he’s controlling the strike zone. He’s just missing underneath when he’s getting his pitch.

“Does he have the mentality to handle it? Yes. And ... we’re about to find out.”

Wainwright has had trouble with Reds

Adam Wainwright, Sunday’s starter for the Cardinals, has his worst record against the Reds among National League teams at 10-15 with a 5.26 ERA. He will team with battery mate Yadier Molina for the 308th time. This will be Molina’s first appearance in the series.

Marmol, considering the Cardinals had won six of their first nine games on this trip and both games of the series against the Reds, interestingly called Sunday’s game a “must game,” against a team that had lost 11 in succession.

The manager has talked with both veteran stars first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and third baseman Nolan Arenado about what day off they would like in this 20-day stretch but it won’t be this one.

“They will have their day,” he said. “Today’s a playoff game for us. It would be easy for us to say, ‘Hey, it’s a day game. We’ve had a good road trip. Let’s wrap this up, see how it goes today and get ready for the Mets.' But today is a ‘must win.’ You walk into that clubhouse and guys are ready to make a statement.”

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Tyler O’Neill lf

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Albert Pujols dh

6. Dylan Carlson rf

7. Edmundo Sosa ss

8. Yadier Molina c

9. Harrison Bader cf

RH Adam Wainwright p

Cincinnati lineup

1. Tyler Naquin rf

2. Kyle Farmer ss

3. Tommy Pham lf

4. Joey Votto 1b

5. Colin Moran dh

6. Nick Senzel cf

7. Alejo Lopez 2b

8. JT Riddle 3b

9. Mark Kolozsvary c

LH Nick Lodolo p

