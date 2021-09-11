Sosa (left wrist sprain) to start taking BP but still isn't ready to play yet for Cardinals

Shortstop Edmundo Sosa was out of the Cardinals’ lineup for a third consecutive game because of a left wrist sprain but he was cleared to begin taking some light batting practice Saturday afternoon. Manager Mike Shildt, however, said Sosa was not ready to participate in games defensively, or offensively, but only as a pinch runner.

Sosa, a late-season surprise with an average that has skied to .282, suffered the injury making a play in the field here against Los Angele on Wednesday. “It’s serious enough that he hasn’t been able to do anything and now (he is) able to do some activity and, hopefully, get it behind him," Shildt said.

"It was bothersome and still is.”

Paul DeJong, the former starter at shortstop, continued to play the position and Shildt said that Jose Rondon would be the backup.

Another player who had a hand issue, specifically a fingernail issue, lefthanded reliever Genesis Cabrera, was available for the first time since last Sunday. Cabrera had had a recurrence of a torn finger nail on his pitching hand and had to have an acrylic nail attached, as was the case earlier this season.