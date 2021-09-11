Sosa (left wrist sprain) to start taking BP but still isn't ready to play yet for Cardinals

Shortstop Edmundo Sosa was out of the Cardinals’ lineup for a third consecutive game because of a left wrist sprain but he was cleared to begin taking some light batting practice Saturday afternoon. Manager Mike Shildt, however, said Sosa was not ready to participate in games defensively, or offensively, but only as a pinch runner.
Sosa, a late-season surprise with an average that has skied to .282, suffered the injury making a play in the field here against Los Angele on Wednesday. “It’s serious enough that he hasn’t been able to do anything and now (he is) able to do some activity and, hopefully, get it behind him," Shildt said.
"It was bothersome and still is.”
Paul DeJong, the former starter at shortstop, continued to play the position and Shildt said that Jose Rondon would be the backup.
Another player who had a hand issue, specifically a fingernail issue, lefthanded reliever Genesis Cabrera, was available for the first time since last Sunday. Cabrera had had a recurrence of a torn finger nail on his pitching hand and had to have an acrylic nail attached, as was the case earlier this season.
Shildt said Cabrera’s hand had adjusted to the new nail and he would be ready to pitch Saturday night in the second game of a key series with the Cincinnati Reds, as, presumably will be Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes, both of whom also were held out of Friday’s 4-2 loss because of increased use in preceding games.
The Cardinals’ bullpen will take on another member with the expected activation before the 6:15 p.m. game time of righthander Justin Miller, who will be plucked from the 10-day injured list with a corresponding move to follow.
Still another injured reliever, Jordan Hicks, is en route by car to Jupiter, Florida, where he will spend much of the rest of this season facing hitters at the Cardinals’ spring training camp. Shildt said Hicks would not pitch for the Cardinals the rest of this season as he continues to recover from a right elbow problem that knocked him out on May 1.
With 22 games remaining for the Cardinals and 20 for the Reds, the Cardinals will start play three games in arrears for the second wild-card spot as they chase both Cincinnati and San Diego, who virtually are tied percentagewise for that spot.
Righthander Miles Mikolas will make his fifth start since coming off the Cardinals’ IL, still in search of his first win. He will be opposed by righthander Luis Castillo, a 15-game loser who has a 5.60 earned run average in five starts against the Cardinals this season.
At Class AA Springfield on Sunday, righthander Dakota Hudson, on a medical rehabilitation option as he returns from Tommy John surgery of not quite a year ago, will make his fourth minor league start and is targeted for some 60 pitches.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Tyler O’Neill lf
4. Nolan Arenado 3b
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Dylan Carlson rf
7. Paul DeJong ss
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Miles Mikolas p
Cincinnati lineup
1. Jonathan India 2b
2. Max Schrock lf
3. Nick Castellanos rf
4. Joey Votto 1b
5. Tyler Naquin cf
6. Mike Moustakas 3b
7. Jose Barrero ss
8. Tucker Barnhart c
9. Luis Castillo p