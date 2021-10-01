Sosa ready to go, but doesn't start on Friday for Cardinals

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said that shortstop Edmundo Sosa, who took a pitch off his right hand a week ago, was available to come off the bench on Friday night, if necessary, and would be starting a game before the weekend series with the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium is over.

Sosa took batting practice outside for the first time being hit by a pitch in Chicago this past Friday.

Catcher Yadier Molina, who has had a sore right shoulder, also will play before the weekend set is completed, Shildt said. But he isn’t catching on Friday as Andrew Knizner handles the first start of the season of righthander Dakota Hudson, who gained a relief win in Chicago last week and is making his first start since suffering an elbow injury last September, necessitating Tommy John surgery.

The only other Cardinals regular who is out of the lineup is right fielder Dylan Carlson, who is getting scheduled day off, Shildt said. Lars Nootbaar is in right field.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt, two RBIs shy of 100, is back at first base against Cubs righthander Cory Abbott, who is headlining a predominantly rookie Chicago lineup.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b