PHOENIX — The 19-inning game that carried on and on and on deep into the desert night Tuesday, did more than cost the Cardinals sleep before they trudged off to the team bus at about 2,30 a.m. local time.
They had to use the bullpen to swallow 12 innings. They likely tapped out Ryan Helsley for the day, Giovanny Gallegos for a full innings, and definitely Daniel Ponce de Leon until the weekend. The Cardinals also had to lean hard on the regulars with 19 innings from so many of the starters that there never was a double switch, a pitcher never hit outside of the No. 9 spot in the order, and catcher Yadier Molina was in his gear for the bottom of 19 innings. The eight position players played all 19 innings. Oh, and the Cardinals lost, 3-2. Milwaukee gained a full game on them in the standings.
And now there is the spillover cost.
In addition to not having some of the relievers available for the series finale that starts less than 11 hours after the second game finished, the Cardinals are turning to only one everyday player in the lineup.
Tommy Edman, hope you got your rest.
The Bench Mafia is taking over.
Edman is leading off and playing third as manager Mike Shildt unloads his bench to fill the lineup for Wednesday's 2 p.m. St. Louis time first pitch. The Cardinals have a magic number of three to clinch the National League Central and four games to play. Milwaukee, the only team in the division that can still catch the Cardinals, plays Wednesday evening in Cincinnati. The Cardinals will likely be on their charter flight home when the Brewers' score goes final.
Unless they're playing another 19 innings or so ...
Here's the lineup for the Cardinals in their final road game of the regular season. Call it the hangover edition. Candidly, it would only barely meet the minimum requirements for a Grapefruit League game.
1. Tommy Edman, 3B
2. Jose Martinez, RF
3. Rangel Ravelo, 1B
4. Matt Wieters, C
5. Tyler O'Neill, LF
6. Randy Arozarena, CF
7. Yairo Munoz, SS
8. Edmundo Sosa, 2B
9. Michael Wacha,P
Check back throughout the afternoon here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for ongoing coverage of the series finale at Chase Field. The Cardinals will face Arizona starter Merrill Kelly, a righthander with a 12-14 record and 4.31 ERA in 31 games this season.