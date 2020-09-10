Splitsville: Cardinals come apart late in Game 2, botch chance to sweep doubleheader vs. Tigers

His solo homer made him the first Cardinal since Randal Grichuk to homer on his birthday. Grichuk did so on Aug. 13, 2016.

It had also been that long since the Cardinals hit five homers in a game at Busch Stadium.

"It was fun, fun to see," said starter Jack Flaherty between games. "For (Molina) to wear No. 21 was special, and for him to have two hits and hit the homer — you could see how pumped up he was when he hit it. I guess I don't feel like he shows emotion too often but when he hit that homer he was pretty pumped. That was fun to see. He was fired up today."

The onrush of runs backed Flaherty (3-1), who pitched five innings and allowed two runs, both coming on a homer. He struck out six, had a better feel for his slider, and still needed nearly 100 pitches to get 15 outs from the Tigers. Efficiency was not there until the final inning, when he needed eight pitches to retire the side in order in the fifth.

Molina's two run-homer pushed him ahead in several of the Cardinals' all-time rankings (see below).

Game 2 is set to start at 4:40 p.m. St. Louis time.