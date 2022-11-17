St. Louis Cardinals have won the MVP award 20 times. Here are each of those seasons.

St. Louis Cardinals have won the Most Valuable Player award 20 times, the most in the National League and second to only the New York Yankees, who have produced 22.

The MVP award in its current form has been given out since 1931. Prior to then, a committee of eight voters selected a league's best player, but a player could not be voted for the award twice, limiting great players to just one award lifetime until the 1930s.

Here are each of the Cardinals' recipients.

Rogers Hornsby, 2B: 1925

Winner of just the second Most Valuable Player award in National League history, Hornsby led the league in nearly every offensive category that year. He hit 39 home runs and batted .403 to win the award, one year after finishing second. Hornsby would go on to win another MVP five years later as a member of the Chicago Cubs, becoming the first multi-time winner.

Bob O'Farrell, C: 1926

Considered one of the greatest defensive catchers of his generation, O'Farrell's MVP worthiness may be more in the narrative than the numbers. While he did not lead the league in any offensive category, he was an inspiration as just two years prior he missed significant time with a fractured skull after being struck by a foul tip and lost his job with the Cubs.

O'Farrell led the Cardinals to a World Series pennant with excellent work behind the plate and had a career year, slugging 30 doubles and .293 batting average, earning all but one MVP vote. O'Farrell would never again receive an MVP vote after that.

Jim Bottomley, 1B: 1928

A true slugger in his 1928 campaign, Jim Bottomley led the majors in home runs and RBI while also becoming just the second player in MLB history to collect 20 home runs, doubles, and triples in one season.

While Bottomley's season was great, he could not escape his fatal flaw as a player: poor performance in the World Series, as he continued a string of poor performances in the Fall Classic, hitting just .214 that year en route to a career .170 batting average in the World Series.

Frankie Frisch, 2B: 1931

To this day Frank "Frankie" Frisch owns the record for the fewest home runs by a position player to win MVP when he slugged just four in 1931. Also known as "The Fordham Flash," Frisch lead the league in stolen bases with 28.

Dizzy Dean, RHP: 1934

Dizzy Deans' 1934 MVP season remains in the history books as it was the last time a pitcher won 30 games in a single season. Going 30-7, with an ERA of 2.66, over 300 innings pitched, 7 saves, and 195 strikeouts, Dean's season is one that we will likely never see replicated.

Dean also finished as runner-up in MVP voting the next two seasons.

Joe Medwick, OF: 1937

A core member of the Gashouse Gang, Joe "Ducky" Medwick is the last NL player to win the Triple Crown, batting .374 with 31 home runs and 154 RBI.

Medwick led the league in hits, runs, and slugging percentage, but his win was narrow as he received two of eight first-place votes, but ultimately won the vote by two points over Chicago Cubs star Gabby Harnett, who received three first-place votes.

Mort Cooper, RHP: 1942

A Missouri native, Mort Cooper was signed as an amateur and quickly rose through the ranks with the Cardinals, eventually becoming the ace of the staff in the Cardinals' 1942 World Series-winning run with 22 wins and 1.78 ERA.

Stan Musial, OF/1B: 1943, 1946, 1948

Musial was the first player in the National League to win three MVP awards, and he remains tied for second-most by a single player. His first, in 1943, came in his third MLB season, making him one of the youngest winners in league history. It also came after a brief and unsuccessful contract holdout, and his World Series bonus contributed almost two-thirds of his pay that season.

And in 1946 Musial made a triumphant return from the second World War and an assignment to Pearl Harbor with an MVP award and a Cardinals World Series victory.

Marty Marion, SS: 1944

Marion had a pedestrian season at the plate in 1944, hitting just .267 with six home runs and 63 RBI, but was named MVP for his prowess on the infield. A defensive marvel at shortstop, Marion earned the nickname "The Octopus" for his seemingly inhuman ability to reach for groundballs.

Marion's MVP is considered one of the more controversial, as Bill Nicholson of the Chicago Cubs dominated the National League with 36 home runs and 122 RBI, but voters claim Marion's defense and leadership was enough to give him the award.

Ken Boyer, 3B: 1964

A star in both the batters' box and the infield, Ken Boyer broke up Cardinals' longest MVP drought with his performance in 1964.

Boyer earned 14 of 20 first-place votes for the award by hitting .295 and leading the league in RBI with 119. Willie Mays was his largest competitor that year, as Mays' 11 wins above replacement were nearly double Boyers' 6.1. Still, Mays finished sixth in voting.

Orlando Cepeda, 1B: 1967

"The Baby Bull" was just the second player in the National League to win the MVP unanimously.

Cepeda won the award in his first full season with the Cardinals after being traded from San Francisco one year earlier. He led the majors with 111 RBI and became the first Latin American player to lead the majors in both home runs and RBI.

His unanimous selection came against teammate Tim McCarver, Ron Santo, Roberto Clemente, and Hank Aaron, who made up the top five that season.

Bob Gibson, RHP: 1968

Bob Gibson's 1968 season stands as one of the best by a starting pitcher in modern history. Pitching to a 1.13 ERA, a modern baseball record, over more than 300 innings, with 12 shutouts and 257 strikeouts Gibson was plain and simple untouchable. In addition to his MVP award, Gibson was the Cy Young winner that season.

Joe Torre, 3B: 1971

Joe Torre reigned supreme in a stacked race for MVP, beating out Willie Stargel, Henry Aaron, Bobby Bonds, Ferguson Jenkins, and Roberto Clemente for the league's top player award, securing 21 of 24 first-place votes.

By winning the batting title and leading the majors in hits and RBI, Torre became the 16th Cardinal to be honored with an MVP award, and the third in four seasons. It was not a perfect season for the future Hall of Famer though, as his transition to playing third base from catcher proved a challenge, as he led the league in errors.

Keith Hernandez, 1B: 1979

For the first and only time in major league history, two players received the same number of votes and shared the MVP award when Willie Stargel and Keith Hernandez both tallied 216 points.

In his sixth season in the big leagues, Keith Hernandez had a breakout season and established himself as one of the premier offensive players in the National League. He led the league in batting average, doubles and runs.

Willie McGee, OF: 1985

The Cardinals had plenty of MVP candidates in an excellent 1985 season, producing five nominees who finished in the top 11, but it was Willie McGee who stood above the rest and earned his first and only MVP award.

Winning the batting title while leading the league in hits and triples, his .353 batting average still stands as the second-best by a switch hitter in league history. Tack on finishing third in runs scored and stolen bases, and a Gold Glove award, and McGee was the clear winner.

Albert Pujols, 1B: 2005, 2008, 2009

After four seasons finishing in the top four of MVP voting, Albert Pujols was finally able to break through in 2004 winning his first MVP award behind a 41-home run, 117-RBI season.

He would finish as runner-up the next season, and ninth the year after that (his lowest finish as a Cardinal) before winning back-to-back MVPs in 2008 and 2009.

Pujols' MVP resume includes not just his three first-place finishes, but an impressive number of finishes near the top: In the first 11 seasons, he finished in the top five 10 times and was runner-up four times.