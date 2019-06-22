The Stanley Cup's many stops will take it to Busch Stadium on Wednesday, June 26 for ceremonies before and during the Cardinals game with Oakland.
Ryan O'Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko and Pat Maroon are scheduled to be on hand, along with team's coaching staff. The Cardinals said the Cup and the players will be celebrated in pregame and in-game ceremonies.
Twenty thousand fans aged 16 and older will receive a "Gloria-ous" T-shirt, highlighting the Blues and their run and Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina.