Cardinals infielder Jedd Gyorko, already on the injured list with a calf injury, will have what manager Mike Shildt said was minor arthroscopic surgery to do some cleanup on his right wrist on Monday.
Shildt said this was a good time to do it since Gyorko was already going to miss time with his injury. He said Gyorko's return to baseball activities would be 3-ish weeks. Gyorko had a setback earlier this week on his recovery from the back injury that put him on the IL when he hurt his left calf. When he would be back from that was uncertain, though it wasn't thought to be imminent.
"No structural damage, nothing compromised," Shildt said. "It's something to deal with. He's been getting shots for 2 1/2 or so years. ... The calf was going to be somewhat parallel with that time. The shots are working but they're masking something that needs to be corrected."
LINEUPS
Game 2 of the Albert Pujols homecoming tour is Saturday at Busch Stadium, which started 15 minutes late because of the steady morning rains.
The only change in the Cardinals lineup is that Harrison Bader is out of the starting lineup, so Dexter Fowler is in center and Jose Martinez is in right. Shildt said Bader was fine.
Cardinals lineup
1. Carpenter 3b
2. DeJong ss
3. Goldschmidt 1b
4. Ozuna lf
5. J. Martinez rf
6. Molina c
7. Fowler cf
8. Wong 2b
9. Hudson p
ANGELS
1. La Stella 2b
2. Trout cf
3. Upton lf
4. Calhoun rf
5. Pujols 1b
6. Fletcher 3b
7. Rengifo ss
8. Lucroy c
9. Ramirez p