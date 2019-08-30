The Cardinals game on Friday night vs. the Reds has been postponed because of rain.
With a doubleheader already scheduled for Saturday, the teams will have to play a doubleheader on Sunday as well.
It looks like it will be an old-fashioned doubleheader, with the first game starting at 12:15 p.m.
No update yet on how the pitching rotation will be changed. Dakota Hudson was supposed to throw on Friday night and Michael Wacha in the first game on Saturday.
O'NEILL RECALLED; THOMAS INJURED
The first X-rays taken in Milwaukee, the Tuesday night he was hit by a pitch, didn’t reveal a fracture to Cardinals outfielder Lane Thomas’ right wrist. But a CT scan taken here Thursday, after the Cardinals returned from their trip, revealed a fracture.
Thomas was placed on the 10-day disabled list, and likely is out for the remainder of the regular season.
Thomas also had been hit on the right arm earlier in the Milwaukee series.
"He survived the first hit by pitch and didn't come out as clean on the second one," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "Small fracture in a smaller bone in his right wrist that is going to impact him for three to six weeks."
And with four weeks to go in the regular season, those numbers are not favorable for Thomas returning this season.
"When I say three to six weeks, you can do the math," Shildt said. "It will be three weeks before he gets out of his cast, so you can kind of deduce it yourself. Never say never but it's not favorable."
Outfielder Tyler O’Neill, who had been on a minor league rehabilitation option for a left wrist strain he had suffered on July 31, was removed from the injured list and activated for Friday night’s game here against Cincinnati.
O’Neill, batting .279 for the season with five homers, was six for 22 at Memphis and Springfield with one homer.
Thomas hit .316 with four homers in just at-bats for the Cardinals.
Thomas often came in as a late-inning defensive replacement in the outfield, but that may not be the case for O'Neill.
"I think Thomas is considered to be close to a Bader caliber defender," Shildt said, "and Tyler is an improving defender that we have confidence in. But different type of player, maybe some different usage."
Infielder/outfielder Drew Robinson, who had been waived earlier in the week, has cleared waivers and has become a free agent.
As for how this might affect September callups, Shildt said there would likely be someone who wasn't going to be called up before who will now be called up.
"But you look up and we try to figure out where's that sweet spot of the number of guys, who's going to get work, and the guys that are hanging around you don't have a role for or see a role for," Shildt said. "Clearly, you can do a lot of different things when you expand the roster. With Lane, you're talking about eight different guys with the ability to play the outfield."
While Shildt wouldn't say who was being called up -- official word of that will likely come Saturday -- he did say that coaches from the team's minor-league staff will cycle through, including Jose Oquendo.
EARLIER TODAY
The Cubs have already beaten the Brewers today, 7-1, so the Cardinals will start Friday's game with a one-game lead on the Cubs and a six-game lead on the Brewers.
LINEUPS
Business as usual in the Cardinals lineup:
1. Fowler rf
2. Wong 2b
3. Goldschmidt 1b
4. Ozuna lf
5. DeJong ss
6. Molina c
7. Carpenter 3b
8. Bader cf
9. Hudson p
REDS
1. Van Meter lf
2. Votto 1b
3. Suarez 3b
4. Aquino rf
5. Galvis 2b
6. Senzel cf
7. Barnhart c
8. Iglesias ss
9. Bauer p
WEEKEND PITCHING
The Cardinals have set their pitching rotation for the weekend, with Michael Wacha going in the first game of the doubleheader Saturday and Daniel Ponce de Leon going in the second. Miles Mikolas will throw on Sunday on normal rest and Adam Wainwright will get an extra day of rest and throw on Monday.
"I love pitching and I can't wait to strike some people out," said Ponce de Leon, who will be activated as the 26th player on Saturday.