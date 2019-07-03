SEATTLE — He's been gone almost as long as he was with the Cardinals and that still only brings him halfway through the contract he signed as a commitment with the Cardinals.
Mike Leake, sinkerballer, is set to make Wednesday night his 54th start for the Seattle Mariners, inching ever closer to matching the 56 he made for the Cardinals have signing a five-year, $80-million contract complete with a no-trade clause. That didn't last. In August 2017, with encouragement from Leake and a willingness to waive his no-trade protection, the Cardinals moved the righthander to the Mariners and other than covering some of his salary each season haven't had to think of him since.
Now, they face him.
Leake started June strong with three consecutive starts of at least seven innings and no more than three earned runs. He's allowed 12 runs (11 earned) in his previous 11 1/3 innings, and that included allowing eight runs on 11 hits when last he made a start at home, at T-Mobile Park.
The Cardinals are covering $5 million of his salary this season.
Yairo Munoz gets an encore at leadoff despite the righthander Leake starting against the Cardinals. Munoz had a two-run single Sunday and a key two-run homer Tuesday in the Cardinals' series-opening loss to the M's. Munoz said he's been talking with Jose Martinez and Yadier Molina about his approach at the plate, and it was counsel from Martinez on Tuesday that urged him to look for a breaking ball. When he got a sloppy, looping slider, Munoz tagged it for a 404-foot homer. It was his first homer of the season.
The Cardinals made one roster move early Wednesday. Reliever Ryan Helsley was moved from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Class AAA Memphis, where he has been on a rehab assignment.
He and Mike Mayers have been dovetailing their rehab outings for the past week. Mayers is out of options and thus the Cardinals have kept him on a rehab assignment in order to get him innings, get him sharp, and then in the near future get him back to the majors.
Here's the lineup for the second game of the Cardinals' interleague series against Seattle:
1. Yairo Munoz, 3B
2. Jose Martinez, DH
3. Paul DeJong, SS
4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
5. Tyler O'Neill, LF
6. Dexter Fowler, RF
7. Yadier Molina, C
8. Kolten Wong, 2B
9. Harrison Bader, CF
Pitcher: Adam Wainwright, RHP
Check back throughout the evening for coverage from Seattle and any notes and news that should surface at the ballpark formerly known as Safeco.