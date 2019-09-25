PHOENIX — The length and cost of Tuesday's 19-inning loss to Arizona put the Cardinals in a bind for Wednesday's game.
Now they're just in a fix.
Manager Mike Shildt unleashed his "Bench Mafia" and left all but one regular out of the starting lineup. While sparks flickered from rookie Randy Arozarena's game as the Cardinals took a lead the adrenaline, the pitching, and the offense all wore off eventually. Arizona scored seven runs on three hits in the decisive sixth inning to rally for a 9-7 victory and win the series, the Cardinals' final road series of the regular season.
That loss kept the Cardinals with a magic number of three and three games remaining in their regular season. If Milwaukee can win out that forces the Cardinals to sweep the Cubs this weekend at Busch Stadium to be division champions.
That control of their destiny the Cardinals won with four magical days at Wrigley Field has been loosened in about 24 hours in the desert.
The Cardinals' lead over Milwaukee shriveled to two games with three to play. The Brewers had an evening game against Cincinnati.
Before the game, Shildt explained that he turned over his lineup to the reserves because every one of his starters played all 19 innings of Tuesday's loss. An off day Thursday meant a chance to give them two days to recover, and all of them would be available off the bench. In the eighth, with two runners on and Edmundo Sosa at the plate, none of the regulars came up in his place.
Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong, Dexter Fowler, and Marcell Ozuna -- all of whom have at least 18 homers this season -- remained near the top rail of the dugout near hitting coach Jeff Albert.
In the ninth inning, the Cardinals loaded the bases and brought the tying run to the plate with one out. They still had Goldschmidt, DeJong, Fowler, and Ozuna on the bench, and only hits from Jose Martinez and Matt Wieters got the bench engaged. Wieters drove home two runs in the ninth to put the tying run on base. Goldschmidt grounded into a double play to end the game.
Shildt did not indicate before the game that they were untouchable, as he did with relievers Ryan Helsley and Daniel Ponce de Leon.
The 12 innings the bullpen had to cover the 3-2 loss early Wednesday morning limited the arms Shildt had available, but not the ones he had to use anyway. Michael Wacha left the second inning abruptly with soreness in his right shoulder. The extent of the injury was not immediately known. He got five outs for the Cardinals. The other 22 came from relievers, and eventually that caught up with the Cardinals.
In the sixth, the Cardinals turn to two rookies -- Genesis Cabrera from the left, Junior Fernandez from the right -- and each encountered trouble. Combined they allowed six runs on three hits and got only two outs. A game the Cardinals led 5-2 flipped on them, dramatically. The inning was complicated by two errors, a wild pitch, and a walk. Matt Wieters could not control a throw home for an out on what would have been the tying run. The ball got by him, and that allowd another run to score and leadoff hitter Tim Locastro to reach third base on a groundball that didn't get past the second baseman.
The Cardinals built their early lead on the wings of Arozarena.
The rookie outfielder became the first Cardinal to steal home since September 2012 when he took off on a pickoff throw to first. That was the Cardinals' third run of the game. Jose Martinez had previously tied the game, 2-2, with a two-run double in the third inning. Arozarena's scamper gave them their first lead. He stole two bases on his way around the baes.
In the bottom of the fifth, Arozarena threw a runner out at third base to squelch a potential rally by the Diamondbacks.
In the top of the sixth, he led off hte inning with his first major-league homer. That boosted the Cardinals' lead to 5-2.
The bottom of the sixth began with an error, a walk, and a ground-rule double for the Diamondbacks that greased the rally that would give helium to Milwaukee and pull the Cardinals into a corner.
***
Already in a pitching pinch, Cardinals lose Wacha (shoulder) in second inning at Arizona
A postseason standout a year after he was drafted and a playoff MVP before he was a regular member of the Cardinals rotation, Michael Wacha left the mound abruptly in the second Wednesday and that could be his final appearance as a Cardinal.
It came at a time when the Cardinals are already feeling a pitching pinch.
Wacha experienced tightness in his right shoulder in the middle of an at-bat in the second inning. After a lengthy discussion on the mound, the righthander was removed having thrown 43 pitches and collected five outs for the Cardinals. Leaving that many innings to cover is not ideal for the Cardinals.
Arizona and the Cardinals played 19 innings late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, and while the Diamondbacks exhausted their bullpen in the extra-inning victory the Cardinals did keep some relievers back and available for this afternoon's series finale. Whether that group can cover 7 1/3 innings (or more) is not clear. Mike Mayers relieved Wacha, and Mayers did not throw a pitch in the game Tuesday, so he's clear for multiple innigs.
Junior Fernandez and Carlos Martinez are also available out of the bullpen. Veteran Adam Wainwright insisted he could pitch in the extra-inning game Tuesday, and he does not have another start scheduled, per se, for the remainder of the season.
Arizona leads the Cardinals 2-0 as the first two batters who faced Wacha in the game reached and scored in the first inning.
And, as I type that, Cardinals have tied the game, 2-2, on Jose Martinez's double to center field.
***
Spillover costs: Cardinals unleash 'Bench Mafia' after rigorous, 19-inning loss to Arizona
The 19-inning game that carried on and on and on deep into the desert night Tuesday, did more than cost the Cardinals sleep before they trudged off to the team bus at about 2,30 a.m. local time.
They had to use the bullpen to swallow 12 innings. They likely tapped out Ryan Helsley for the day, Giovanny Gallegos for a full innings, and definitely Daniel Ponce de Leon until the weekend. The Cardinals also had to lean hard on the regulars with 19 innings from so many of the starters that there never was a double switch, a pitcher never hit outside of the No. 9 spot in the order, and catcher Yadier Molina was in his gear for the bottom of 19 innings. The eight position players played all 19 innings. Oh, and the Cardinals lost, 3-2. Milwaukee gained a full game on them in the standings.
And now there is the spillover cost.
In addition to not having some of the relievers available for the series finale that starts less than 11 hours after the second game finished, the Cardinals are turning to only one everyday player in the lineup.
Tommy Edman, hope you got your rest.
The Bench Mafia is taking over.
Edman is leading off and playing third as manager Mike Shildt unloads his bench to fill the lineup for Wednesday's 2 p.m. St. Louis time first pitch. The Cardinals have a magic number of three to clinch the National League Central and four games to play. Milwaukee, the only team in the division that can still catch the Cardinals, plays Wednesday evening in Cincinnati. The Cardinals will likely be on their charter flight home when the Brewers' score goes final.
Unless they're playing another 19 innings or so ...
WONG UPDATE: Kolten Wong (hamstring strain) has been running and doing some light baseball activities back in St. Louis. On the team's off day Thursday, he'll come to the ballpark to take batting practice with an eye on being involved in the regular-season finale this coming weekend. His availability will be clearer after he recovers from the workout Thursday.
Here's the lineup for the Cardinals in their final road game of the regular season. Call it the hangover edition. Candidly, it would only barely meet the minimum requirements for a Grapefruit League game.
1. Tommy Edman, 3B
2. Jose Martinez, RF
3. Rangel Ravelo, 1B
4. Matt Wieters, C
5. Tyler O'Neill, LF
6. Randy Arozarena, CF
7. Yairo Munoz, SS
8. Edmundo Sosa, 2B
9. Michael Wacha,P
Check back throughout the afternoon here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for ongoing coverage of the series finale at Chase Field. The Cardinals will face Arizona starter Merrill Kelly, a righthander with a 12-14 record and 4.31 ERA in 31 games this season.