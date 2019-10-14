BATTER UP! GET 6 MONTHS FOR $19.99
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2

Jose Martinez smacks a double in the eighth inning on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium. (Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com)

 Christian Gooden

WASHINGTON — Jose Martinez has faced Washington’s Stephen Strasburg just once in his career. Martinez walked.

But, in light of the Cardinals amassing four hits in their first two National League Championship Series games, Martinez, who is four for five as a pinch hitter in the postseason and two for two in this series, will be in the lineup and playing right field Monday night in Game 3. 

Martinez will bat sixth and replace Matt Carpenter, who has been blanked in six at-bats and hasn’t even hit a ball to the outfield in this series. Tommy Edman will move from right field to third and Carpenter then will be the prime pinch-hitter for the Cardinals.

Since he suffered a right shoulder sprain on Aug. 11 when he banged into the right-field wall and went on the injured list for three weeks, Martinez, hardly an accomplished defender, has made only two starts in right field. One was on Sept. 1 in St. Louis and the other on Sept. 25 in Arizona. He had seven hits in just 22 September at-bats and then his four hits in the postseason.

Strasburg allowed two runs to the Cardinals in Sept. 16 in St. Louis but the Cardinals, by fouling off pitches and getting into long counts (he walked four), forced him out of the game after five innings and 99 pitches.

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty, who has given up four runs in 13 postseason innings this year, did not start in either series the Cardinals had with Washington this season. 

The Nationals, leading the best-of-seven series two games to none, are two wins away from the first World Series appearance in their franchise's history.  Center fielder Victor Robles, who missed the first two games of the series with a hamstring strain, is back in their lineup, hitting eighth, replacing Michael A. Taylor, who had a home run to start the scoring in Saturday's 3-1 Washington win.

CARDINALS LINEUP

1. Dexter Fowler cf

2. Kolten Wong 2b

3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

4. Marcell Ozuna lf

5. Yadier Molina c

6. Jose Martinez rf

7. Tommy Edman 3b

8. Paul DeJong ss

9. Jack Flaherty p

WASHINGTON LINEUP 

1. Trea Turner ss

2. Adam Eaton rf

3. Anthony Rendon 3b

4. Juan Soto lf 

5. Howie Kendrick 2b

6. Ryan Zimmerman 1b

7. Kurt Suzuki c

8. Victor Robles cf

9. Stephen Strasburg p

