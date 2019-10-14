WASHINGTON — Jose Martinez has faced Washington’s Stephen Strasburg just once in his career. Martinez walked.
But, in light of the Cardinals amassing four hits in their first two National League Championship Series games, Martinez, who is four for five as a pinch hitter in the postseason and two for two in this series, will be in the lineup and playing right field Monday night in Game 3.
Martinez will bat fifth — he was listed as hitting sixth in the original lineup — and will replace Matt Carpenter, who has been blanked in six at-bats and hasn’t even hit a ball to the outfield in this series. Tommy Edman will move from right field to third and Carpenter then will be the prime pinch-hitter for the Cardinals.
Since he suffered a right shoulder sprain on Aug. 11 when he banged into the right-field wall and went on the injured list for three weeks, Martinez, hardly an accomplished defender, has made only two starts in right field. One was on Sept. 1 in St. Louis and the other on Sept. 25 in Arizona. He had seven hits in just 22 September at-bats and then his four hits in the postseason.
"(Martinez) just had good at-bats," said manager Mike Shildt. "Just looking to mix it up a bit, nothing too crazy, obviously. But Jose has earned the opportunity to get in there and create some length in the lineup."
But Martinez could be a liability defensively.
"Yeah, this is the question, and I kind of knew it was coming," Shildt said.
"When I look at lineups, I look at them holistically, and one of the things we've done really well is we play really, really good defense. That's a big pillar of what we do and how we got here. I don't know what the appropriate term (is) for how I respond to all the lineup questions because they are driven offensively, and then you make a change — and rightfully so — people say, 'Now what are you going to do defensively?'
"I'd love to have it all, you know?
"Jose is very capable of playing in the outfield. It's not like he's not, but clearly, we're going to go with a little more offense today and look to get the lead, manage the game."
FOWLER STILL NO. 1
Dexter Fowler, hitting .069 for seven postseason games, remained in the leadoff spot. Shildt said he had talked to the veteran outfielder during Sunday's workout and that Fowler had assured Shildt he "was in a good spot.
"There's been a lot of deep counts with Dex,"
Shildt said. "It's not like he's having one, two, three, and 'see you later.'''
Strasburg allowed two runs to the Cardinals in Sept. 16 in St. Louis but the Cardinals, by fouling off pitches and getting into long counts (he walked four), forced him out of the game after five innings and 99 pitches.
Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty, who has given up four runs in 13 postseason innings this year, did not start in either series the Cardinals had with Washington this season.
The Nationals, leading the best-of-seven series two games to none, are two wins away from the first World Series appearance in their franchise's history. Center fielder Victor Robles, who missed the first two games of the series with a hamstring strain, is back in their lineup, hitting eighth, replacing Michael A. Taylor, who had a home run to start the scoring in Saturday's 3-1 Washington win.
MADDUX ON TARGET — TWICE
While the Cardinals' offense has been off target, not their pitching coach. Mike Maddux had not one, but two holes in one during a round Tuesday morning. "A 1 in 67 million chance and (done) only three times on the PGA tour," said Shildt.
WASHINGTON LINEUP
Nationals take 2-0 lead over Cardinals in National League Championship Series with 3-1 victory
