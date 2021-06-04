Struggling starters go for both Cardinals and Reds

Two starting pitchers who were nothing for May and only one for April will be matched Friday night at Busch Stadium when the Cardinals’ Kwang Hyun Kim (1-3) opposes Cincinnati’s Luis Castillo (1-8, 7.72 earned run average), the Reds’ opening-day starter.

Kim’s only win was, in fact, against Cincinnati here on April 23 when he fanned a career-high eight while allowing one run in 5 2/3 innings. In his succeeding six starts, the lefthander has given up more than one earned run only twice but they were his two most recent starts when he surrendered three and four runs, respectively. He has not pitched six innings all season.

The Cardinals, who battered Castillo on April 1, torching him for 10 runs in 3 1/3 innings, also scored four off the 2019 All-Star righthander in five innings on April 21. Castillo hasn’t won since he beat Pittsburgh on April 7.

Tommy Edman, who had been playing almost exclusively at second base lately for the Cardinals, has moved to right field Friday as manager Mike Shildt has inserted Matt Carpenter, who had a hit and a walk in Friday’s 4-2 loss to the Reds, at second base.

Justin Williams, Jose Rondon and Lane Thomas had been starting in right field lately with only modest success, at best.