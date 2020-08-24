Stymied by Royals starter, Cardinals capitalize on former closer Holland for a 6-3 lead

When Brad Keller arrived at Busch Stadium on Monday, had yet to give up a run, earned or otherwise, in his three starts.
The Cardinals nicked him for a sacrifice fly in the first inning.
It wasn't for lack of opportunity. Paul Goldschmidt reached base twice -- doing so for the fifth consecutive game -- and by the end of the fifth inning cleanup hitter Matt Carpenter had come to the plate three times, and each time the bases were loaded. The trouble the Cardinals masked in wins over the weekend against Cincinnati continued in these innings against Keller.
At one point they stretched their lack of success with runners in scoring position to four hits in their past 28 at-bats.
And one of those hits didn't produce a run.
Two of those four hits belongs to Yadier Molina.
In the fifth inning, the Cardinals flipped the results and drubbed Keller for a total of five runs that turned his spotless ERA into 2.08 in the span of seven hitters. Keller just wasn't there to throw the pitches that led to it. Reliever Greg Holland, the Cardinals' star-crossed closer from the 2018 season, entered with the bases loaded and shortstop Paul DeJong at the plate.
He turned on a fat pitch for a two-run double and the rally was afoot.
The Cardinals would score five runs in the inning, send 10 batters to the plate, greet and dispatch Holland, and finish with three hits with runners in scoring position. Two of them were doubles.
Dexter Fowler followed DeJong's two-run double with one of his own.
When Holland hit No. 9 hitter Harrison Bader to put another runner on base -- the third free pass of the inning -- both dugouts were warned. Up by six runs, Bader promptly stole second base, to invite the Royals to look for their copy of the unwritten rules.
Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty matched Keller inning for inning and one better. On a strict pitch count, Flaherty solved that by getting swift outs.
He did not walk a batter.
He struck out three.
He had the Royals on a string through five scoreless innings. He allowed one hit -- ground-rule double. That runner was stranded at second. Flaherty upped his pitch count to 64 for the game, and he would have been even more efficient ifnot for an error committed behind him on a groundball.
The Royals pounced on their first inning against someone other than Flaherty. Jorge Soler, power hitter, crushed a three-run homer of reliever Alex Reyes to cut the Cardinals' lead in half. Austin Gomber entered the game to finish of the inning.
They take a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the sixth.
Molina's expletive-enhanced social media post on COVID-19 draws statement, explanation from Cardinals
In a social media post that he would later say was meant to celebrate his and several associates' return from dealing with COVID-19, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina showed himself smiling and huddled with friends, family, and a few members of the Cardinals' traveling party.
The caption he originally wrote was a blunt: "(Expletive) Covid."
That sentiment aside, the visual of people from the team gathered together and not wearing masks or distanced from one another caught attention Monday, drawing a comment from the club about its protocols and an explanation from Molina about why the recent photo was taken and shared.
"I wanted to make a few things clear with the picture I sent," Molina wrote on Instagram when he re-posted the photo, after initially deleting it. "I know COVID is a serious virus, trust me, I had it for a week myself! Many of the people in the picture are the same way and we got together to celebrate beating COVID. The other people in the picture are tested routinely because they work directly at my house or are part of my family! I understand how this looks from the outside, and even though I do this most of the time, I will make sure to be more careful to wear masks and socially distance in the future."
Four members of the Cardinals' traveling party are featured in the photo, including hitting coach Jobel Jimenez.
Molina is the only one of the four to acknowledge he tested positive for COVID-19 during the team's outbreak earlier this month. The other three pictured have declined to reveal the results of their test results to the media or the team, and in each case they have invoked medical privacy.
Molina and shortstop Paul DeJong are the first two players to return from the COVID-19 injured list after a positive test. The Cardinals have eight other players who remain on that IL, though all but outfielders Lane Thomas and Austin Dean have been cleared to resume baseball activites as of Sunday morning.
Molina, who had four hits Sunday in the Cardinals' victory against the Reds, and DeJong are in Monday's lineup.
Contacted Monday morning about the post, the Cardinals did not immediately offer a comment, not before the post was deleted by Molina.
On Monday afternoon, the Cardinals issued a statement that did not directly reference Molina's social media post, but made clear reference to the club's need to be aware of public perception, public photos and the optics of anything shared on social media. The team experienced similar reaction when two players shared their golf outing, which coincidentally happened the day after the team's first positive test was taken.
The Cardinals also saw how photos of a concert at a venue named for a casino invited wild, unfounded speculation on their practices.
“Given our experience with the outbreak, we have to be extra vigilant as we fight the coronavirus with the three basic principles of social distancing, wearing a mask, and proper hygiene," the Cardinals said Monday in a statement attributed to John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. "The Cardinals as an organization must emphasize this in any setting as we move forward. We will remind players and staff that these practices must be done at both home and on the road for us to be successful.”
The Cardinals have adopted stricter practices at the ballpark since their return from two separate stretches of quarantine.
This has included addressing areas where the team feels the virus may have spread -- such as the Zoom room for interviews and the batting cage. The team has also addressed meeting rooms and the dining areas at Busch Stadium.
Players are now urged to wear masks during interviews, and that's why you'll see that on postgame interviews from nearby the clubhouse. Players who aren't in the lineup are no longer in the dugout, and masks are handed each player as they return to the dugout. The medical staff has taken on that responsibility. The Cardinals' staff meetings take place outside, and the daily "Ball Talk" sessions are done in small groups, quickly, and also held outside. The team moved tables and chairs to the concourses at Busch Stadium and players have been encouraged to eat outside, alone.
Team leaders have said that they need to look and act and practice differently than other clubs because they've had an outbreak, and they've brought increased attention to themselves.
Molina indicated that attention is one of the reasons why he wanted to share the original message he did, complete with its colorful, blunt verb.
"My message under the picture was to show the world that we can beat this thing!" he wrote on Instagram. "I know this won't make everyone understand, but I hope it clears up some concerns people have. '(Expletive) COVID.' Not because I don't care about the protocols, but because this won't beat us!"
Carlos Martinez aims to start, even if return takes longer
Carlos Martinez, back from a bout with COVID-19 that left him worried enough to visit the emergency room at one point, faced hitters during a live batting practice session Monday, and then affirmed his wishes to remain a starter.
Even if it means it will take him longer to return.
Even if there are few, if any starts, for him when he does.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said that Martinez and the team remain in conversation about the role he'll have with the team, and that the righthander has been told that it will be difficult for him to return as a starter without a lengthier time building his arm strength. That could take several weeks, Shildt said.
The Cardinals have five weeks remaining in their schedule.
Martinez will need the time to return from inactivity during his recovery from the coronavirus. Unlike some of the other pitchers during the quarantines, Martinez was not able to throw much, or keep up with his bullpens. The team said it's not feasible to have another starter building arm strength on the job when he's starting from scratch.
The team can at least accommodate Martinez's wishes here because of the depth in the bullpen and the performance of other pitchers in relief. Johan Oviedo, for example, is set to start one part of Thursday's doubleheader, and he could stick around for the team to fill a relief role. Alex Reyes and Genesis Cabrera have both had superb outings since their return from the Springfield, Mo., site.
The Cardinals can give Martinez the time to be a starter as long as they have performance in the bullpen, but what they cannot guarantee is that there will be starts for him when he's ready because someone else has that role in the interim.
***
Flaherty cleared to push deeper into start
Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty, limited by the long layoff and an inability to throw consistently during quarantine, will make his second start since the return, and he'll be cleared to push past the 40-pitch limit imposed on him a week ago.
The Cardinals open Monday up a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals and their first-year manager, Mike Matheny.
Here is the lineup that will back him.
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Brad Miller, 3B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Matt Carpenter, DH
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Dexter Fowler, RF
8. Dylan Carlson, LF
9. Harrison Bader, CF
And here is the lineup for the visiting Royals:
1. Whit Merrifield, CF
2. Hunter Dozier, RF
3. Jorge Soler, DH
4. Ryan O'Hearn, 1B
5. Maikel Franco, 3B
6. Alex Gordon, LF
7. Adalberto Mondesi, SS
8. Nicky Lopez, 2B
9. Meibrys Viloria, C
Starting pitcher: RHP Brad Keller (3-0, 0.00)
