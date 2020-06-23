'Summer training' camps for baseball to open July 1; season will start July 23-24

Pending official announcement of the particulars of the health and safety parts of the agreement, Mozeliak was hesitant to say too much. But he did say, “The city has signed off on our tentative strategy,” on opening camp at Busch Stadium. “Right now, we have a few players coming through our clubhouse but it’s not in volume.

“There’s a long list of what we need to prepare for over the next week or so—how to space lockers, developing the timing of players as to when to come in and come out, which is going to be different as to what we think of (as) normal.”

Mozeliak said he hadn’t been notified that anybody on the Cardinals’ 40-man roster didn’t intend to play nor has he heard of anyone on the club testing positive for coronavirus since the club left Jupiter, Fla., in mid-March.

“I am optimistic, but there’s. . . a little pessimism when you see what’s happening elsewhere,” Mozeliak said during a Zoom call with the media. “Obviously this virus knows no boundaries. The bubble we’re trying to create will be as good as we can do but there’s only so much we can control.”

Mozeliak said this before word came out that Colorado Rockies All-Star outfielder Charlie Blackmon and two teammates had tested positive for the virus while at Coors Field for a workout.

