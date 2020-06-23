'Summer training' for baseball to start July 1; season will start July 24

Clubs have been informed they can have 30 players for the first two weeks of the season, then 28 for the next two weeks. In the final month of the two-week season, clubs will have 26 active players.

Teams reportedly can have as many as 60 players available for the season meaning the 40 on the 40-man roster and then 20 more on a “taxi” squad, which, in the Cardinals’ case would be in Springfield, Mo., site of the Cardinals’ Class AA farm club.

The designated hitter reportedly will be used in both leagues this year. As for off-field rules, reports are that temperature checks will be conducted twice daily on players and other personnel. Coronavirus tests will be administered every other day and antibody testing once a month.

Pending official announcement of the particulars of the health and safety parts of the agreement, Mozeliak was hesitant to say too much. But he did say, “The city has signed off on our tentative strategy,” on opening camp at Busch Stadium. “Right now, we have a few players coming through our clubhouse but it’s not in volume.

“There’s a long list of what we need to prepare for over the next week or so—how to space lockers, developing the timing of players as to when to come in and come out, which is going to be different as to what we think of (as) normal.”