Super sub Donovan may get some regular duty in right field

As the Cardinals seek a season-high fifth consecutive win they will employ the same nine starting players they used on Monday in a 7-3 win in 10 innings here over Toronto. The only difference is that Brendan Donovan will move to second from sixth in the batting order and fellow rookie Nolan Gorman will go the other way in Tuesday night's series finale here.

With Dylan Carlson out at least two weeks with a hamstring strain, Donovan, who has started at five different defensive positions already, may find himself as the quasi-regular right fielder.

Not only did Donovan have five hits in his past two games but he made a diving play in right field on Monday. Brought up early in the season as a utility man, Donovan is becoming more of a Tommy Edman-type utility man. He’s hitting .340 and hasn’t been a defensive liability anywhere.

“They both have a comfort in doing whatever’s needed,” said manager Oliver Marmol. “You can tell Donovan to play anywhere and he’s completely fine with it. He’s not fazed by it. He actually enjoys it.”

Donovan has started at all four infield positions in addition to right field and is the emergency catcher, Marmol said. The manager also noted that Donovan and fellow .300-hitting rookie Juan Yepez “don’t give away pitches. They’re locked in every at-bat. They’re making adjustments. You can tell that every at-bat is meaningful to them.”

Marmol said Edman, now the shortstop, won’t be among the starting outfield candidates even with Carlson and Tyler O’Neill (right shoulder impingement) on the injured list. As a late-inning replacement, Edman might play the outfield, said Marmol.

Adam Wainwright will jump ahead of Dakota Hudson and make the start Thursday in the first game of a four-game set at Busch Stadium with the Milwaukee Brewers. Because of Wednesday’s off day, Wainwright will be pitching on five days’ rest. Hudson who hasn't been consistent this season, will pitch Friday on seven days’ rest.

Rookie Matthew Liberatore and Miles Mikolas will follow Saturday and Sunday.

Paul DeJong, who has been at Memphis f, woor nearly two weeks after being sent out, had his best game since leaving when he had three hits, including a homer, and drove in four runs against the Iowa Cubs in his first game at home for the Redbirds Tuesday afternoon.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman ss

2. Brendan Donovan rf

3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Juan Yepez dh

6. Nolan Gorman 2b

7. Corey Dickerson lf

8. Harrison Bader cf

9. Andrew Knizner

RH Jordan Hicks p

Toronto lineup

1. George Springer cf

2. Santiago Espinal 2b

3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1b

4. Bo Bichette ss

5. Teoscar Hernandez rf

6. Alejandro Kirk dh

7. Matt Chapman 3b

8. Danny Jansen c

9. Raimel Tapia lf

RH Kevin Gausman p

