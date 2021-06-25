'The biggest thing that ever happened.' Read Rick Hummel's first Cardinals game story

Wise's shutout was his second in succession and again, brought the Cardinals within one game of the .500 mark. For the fourth time this month, the Red-birds will try to reach the break-even point when they meet the Expos tonight.

Lefthander Moore, a vision in canary yellow as he left the Expos' locker room, wrinkled his nose and asked, "That was his first major league home run?" Then he sadly shook his head. "That's the way it goes, I guess."

Moore would have been further distressed to hear that (a) Tyson had just nine home runs in three minor league seasons and (b) Tyson thought perhaps he shouldn't even have played last night.

On Saturday in Houston, Tyson suffered an injury to his right shoulder making an off-balance throw on Bob Watson's grounder and the pain persisted through Sunday and yesterday. "I don't know if playing was the best thing to do or not," said Tyson. He was removed from the game after the fifth inning by manager Red Schoendienst, who saw that Tyson's throws were lacking some of their usual zip. But the injury, which makes Tyson a doubtful starter for tonight's game, may have been the best thing to happen to his batting.