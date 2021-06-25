'The biggest thing that ever happened.' Read Rick Hummel's first Cardinals game story

Editor's note: All this week, we'll be celebrating the 50-year career of Hall of Fame sportswriter Rick Hummel, who joined the Post-Dispatch on July 3, 1971.
His first assignment here was covering a bicycling race at Penrose Park.
Commish covered his first Cardinals game in 1973, his first World Series in 1977 and became the lead Cardinals beat writer in 1978. Here's the original report on that game, from June 19, 1973.
It will not be recorded as a Ruthian blast. Henry Aaron would have yawned. But without Mike Tyson's first major league home run, the Cardinals wouldn't have beaten the rain or the Montreal Expos last night.
Tyson, the Cardinals rookie shortstop, cranked his 5-foot-9 frame into a Balor Moore fastball in the third inning and drove it 330 feet off the top of the Busch Stadium left-field wall and then over it for the only run of a game shortened to innings because of rain.
Pitcher Rick Wise, who benefited most from Tyson's homer, said, "What difference does it make if the ball goes in the upper deck or if it just goes over? It's a home run." And it meant another victory for Wise, his ninth in 12 decisions this season and the 100th of his nine-season major league career.
Wise's shutout was his second in succession and again, brought the Cardinals within one game of the .500 mark. For the fourth time this month, the Red-birds will try to reach the break-even point when they meet the Expos tonight.
Lefthander Moore, a vision in canary yellow as he left the Expos' locker room, wrinkled his nose and asked, "That was his first major league home run?" Then he sadly shook his head. "That's the way it goes, I guess."
Moore would have been further distressed to hear that (a) Tyson had just nine home runs in three minor league seasons and (b) Tyson thought perhaps he shouldn't even have played last night.
On Saturday in Houston, Tyson suffered an injury to his right shoulder making an off-balance throw on Bob Watson's grounder and the pain persisted through Sunday and yesterday. "I don't know if playing was the best thing to do or not," said Tyson. He was removed from the game after the fifth inning by manager Red Schoendienst, who saw that Tyson's throws were lacking some of their usual zip. But the injury, which makes Tyson a doubtful starter for tonight's game, may have been the best thing to happen to his batting.
In the last two games, Tyson has ripped five hits in six at-bats, including a 2-for-2 night against Montreal, and has raised his average to .241. Tyson had been hitting in the ,250s as recently as two weeks ago, but he went 3-for-33 in an 11-game stretch. His average had begun plummeting toward that of his departed predecessor, Ray Busse.
"I was getting kinda disappointed," said Tyson. "I think I was overswinging." Wise was hit twice as freely as he was in his previous start, against Cincinnati, when his no-hitter was broken up by Joe Morgan in the ninth inning. He allowed two singles to the Expos last night. The only real concern for Wise, who didn't allow a runner past second base, was pitching five innings before it rained.
Montreal's Tim Foli proved to be a rather sticky adversary in Wise's moving toward that goal. As a mass of black clouds hovered over the field in the top of the fifth, Foli made two trips to the on-deck circle to use the pine-tar rag, argued with home plate umpire Ken Burkhart about strike calls, and after finally grounding out held a brief bumping contest with Burkhart after being thrown out of the game for remarks made from the dugout.
"It looked like he was trying to delay the game," said an observant Wise. But Wise quickly retired catcher Terry Humphrey and the game became official. The game was stopped with one out in the Expos' sixth. After a 62-minute delay, the umpires came out, looked at the field and terminated the game. Montreal manager Gene Mauch muttered, "That Bing Devine (Cardinals general manager) must be smarter than the rest of us. How'd he know to start that game at 7:15? If we'd started at 8, we wouldn't have lost."
However, the Expos did lose for the third straight time after compiling a seven-game winning streak. Their second-place edge over the Cardinals was whittled to one game.
"This is probably the biggest thing that ever happened," said Tyson of his home run. "I knew I hit it good, but I thought I hit it too high."
Balor Moore wrinkled his nose again and said, "So that we his first major league homer, eh?"