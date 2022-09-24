 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The progression of baseball's home run record: How Pujols stands with the greats

  • 0

With his 700th career home run Friday in Los Angeles, Albert Pujols elevated himself among the highest of baseball's upper echelons. Follow along to see how the top 10 home run hitters of all time have changed over the course of history.

Albert Pujols Year by Year

Tracking the top six of all time

-

-

-

-

--

-

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News