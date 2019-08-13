KANSAS CITY • Newly promoted outfielder Randy Arozarena is not in the Cardinals’ lineup but rookie outfielder Lane Thomas, who knocked in five runs Sunday with a grand slam and a triple, will be in center field and batting ninth Tuesday night.
Catcher Yadier Molina, who has not played for the Cardinals since before the All-Star break because of recurring problems with a torn thumb tendon, will hit seventh and handle Jack Flaherty against the Kansas City Royals.
Matt Carpenter, who has a .403 lifetime batting and 1.224 OPS at Kauffman Stadium, will be the designated hitter as hot-hitting Tommy Edman will be at third base. Rookie Edman had seven hits in a three-game weekend sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Flaherty, though only 5-6, has been one of the best pitchers in the majors for the five weeks. In his past six starts, in which he is only 1-1 with four no-decisions, the righthander has allowed just four runs and 19 hits, covering 38 1/3 innings. He has fanned 49 and walked but 10.
New assistant hitting coach Jobel Jimenez, making his own major league debut after coming up from Memphis to replace fired Mark Budaska, helped preside over early hitting Tuesday at Kauffman.
CARDINALS’ LINEUP:
1. Dexter Fowler rf
2. Tommy Edman 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Matt Carpenter dh
7. Yadier Molina c
8. Kolten Wong 2b
9. Lane Thomas cf
RH Jack Flaherty p
KANSAS CITY LINEUP
1. Whit Merrifield cf
2. Alex Gordon lf
3. Hunter Dozier rf
4. Jorge Soler dh
5. Cheslor Cuthbert 3b
6, Ryan O’Hearn 1b
7. Humberto Arteaga ss
8. Meibrys Viloria c
9. Nicky Lopez 2b
RH Glenn Sparkman p