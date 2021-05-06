Thomas returns to Cardinals' bench as Oviedo goes down

Johan Oviedo’s run as the sixth starter in the Cardinals’ rotation has ended, for the moment. After he suffered a 7-2 loss Wednesday night in the second game of a doubleheader, the 23-year-old righthander was sent to Class AAA Memphis and outfielder Lane Thomas was recalled after doubling and tripling in his two games for Memphis.

Thomas was two for nine in an earlier stint with the Cardinals this season although he had some problems defensively. He is with the team Thursday as the Cardinals prepare to wrap up a four-game series with the New York Mets, with the projected starting time 12:30 p.m. after rain passes through the area.

John Gant, who has won his past two starts, giving up only one run in 11 innings, will be the Cardinals' starter against Taijuan Walker.

The Cardinals won’t have need for a sixth starter until late May or early June when they play another stretch of 17 games in 17 days. But then they may have Miles Mikolas to be one of the six.

Mikolas is expected to have two more rehab starts at Memphis after throwing 57 pitches over 2 1/3 innings Wednesday, giving up two runs and five hits in his first outing. He missed spring training games as a result of a shoulder problem and all of the 2020 season with a forearm issue.