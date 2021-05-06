Thomas returns to Cardinals' bench as Oviedo goes down

Johan Oviedo’s run as the sixth starter in the Cardinals’ rotation has ended, for the moment. After he suffered a 7-2 loss Wednesday night in the second game of a doubleheader, the 23-year-old righthander was sent to Class AAA Memphis and outfielder Lane Thomas was recalled after doubling and tripling in his two games for Memphis.
Thomas was two for nine in an earlier stint with the Cardinals this season although he had some problems defensively. He is with the team Thursday as the Cardinals prepare to wrap up a four-game series with the New York Mets, with the projected starting time 12:30 p.m. after rain passes through the area.
John Gant, who has won his past two starts, giving up only one run in 11 innings, will be the Cardinals' starter against Taijuan Walker.
The Cardinals won’t have need for a sixth starter until late May or early June when they play another stretch of 17 games in 17 days. But then they may have Miles Mikolas to be one of the six.
Mikolas is expected to have two more rehab starts at Memphis after throwing 57 pitches over 2 1/3 innings Wednesday, giving up two runs and five hits in his first outing. He missed spring training games as a result of a shoulder problem and all of the 2020 season with a forearm issue.
“Big step for Miles,” said manager Mike Shildt. “Hopefully, he can recover well ... and stay on course for the next step."
Lefthander Bernardo Flores Jr., who retired none of the three men he faced in the seventh inning in Wednesday’s second game, was returned to Memphis. Flores had been the 27th man permitted to participate in the doubleheader. He will be joined by first baseman John Nogowski, who is out with a left hand injury but will begin a rehab option at Memphis.
Thomas has had pinch hitting success
Thomas has been up and down with the Cardinals, due to injury, illness (COVID-19) and performance in the last three seasons. His zenith was in 2019 when he hit .316 in 38 at-bats, including four homers among his 12 hits before he suffered a fractured right wrist when hit by a pitch on Aug. 27 of that year.
He said his fielding issues early in the season did not stem from hesitance, but “it’s like maybe your reactions are a little slower. The game speeds up on you if you haven’t been in that situation before.”
There were fewer game-type situations in the alternate site camp, where Thomas spent part of the spring, with not enough players available for full-fledged games.
“I’ve had success here,” he said. “So I think it’s just getting that confidence back, trusting I’ve put the work in ... to get these opportunities.
“Getting back to square one, start from scratch and just letting it roll.”
With the Cardinals’ outfield taking on some stability with Tyler O’Neill, Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson lined up, left to right, on most days since Bader returned from his forearm injury, Thomas will have mostly pinch hitting and spot starts in his future.
Shildt remembers Thomas’ contributions as a pinch hitter in 2019 when the righthanded batter was four for 12 with three pinch homers. When playing, Thomas drove in five runs in one game against Pittsburgh on a grand slam and a triple.
“In 2019, he was really good in that (pinch hitting) role and then got hit and broke a small bone in his wrist. He was on track to be on our playoff roster," said Shildt.
“He has a lot of different skill sets. He’ll get some spot starts here and there, I would imagine. But he’s done (pinch hitting) and he’s done it well.”
Cardinals lineup
1.Tommy Edman 2b
2. Dylan Carlson rf
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Nolan Arenado 3b
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Justin Williams lf
7. Harrison Bader cf
8. Andrew Knizner c