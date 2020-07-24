Three homers back Flaherty as Cardinals hold on for 5-4 win over Pirates in opener

Righthander Jack Flaherty will make his first opening-game start and is targeted to throw in the 85-90 pitch range if things are normal.

“If he’s working easy, he’s probably going to be able to throw a little higher volume,” Shildt said. “If he’s working a little harder, then we’ll be a little more conservative in that number of pitches.”

Shildt said righthanded reliever Giovanny Gallegos, who was late in reporting to camp, had a session facing hitters on Thursday and will have another such session on Saturday. If Gallegos passes this next test, Shildt suggested that Gallegos would be ready to go and could become the 30th player on the roster. The Cardinals are playing with 29 so far, which Shildt thought was plenty.

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak later said there was little doubt about Gallegos claiming that spot, if he is pronounced ready Saturday. "We feel pretty confident that he'll be able to join us in the near future."

Mozeliak said the club would announce on Saturday the makeup of its first taxi squad for road games, the first of which will be next week. He said a pitcher and position player would be on it, with there being no need for an extra catcher, since they already are carrying three.